Study Confirms The Efficacy Of Ayurveda Drug ‘Swasawin Asthaloc’ For Bronchial Asthma

World Asthma Day 2020: घर के अंदर की हवा भी होती है सेहत के लिए ख़तरनाक, लॉकडाउन में अस्थमा के मरीज़ इस तरह रखें अपना ख्याल

The past decade has witnessed phenomenal increase in the incidences of asthma, asthma-related deaths, and hospitalization.

Bronchial asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that can be fatal when ignored. It is a medical condition in which a person's airways become inflamed, narrow and swell. This leads to excess mucus production, which makes it hard to breathe, which results in periodic "attacks" of coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. According to a survey, more than one million cases of bronchial asthma are reported every year in India. However, the disease is curable, and inhalers help overcome asthma attacks. Ayushakti, a leading ayurvedic health centre, recently released their latest research report on the benefits of an Ayurveda drug when given as add-on therapy to patients suffering from mild to moderate persistent bronchial asthma.

Conducted over a period of six months, the study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Swasawin Asthaloc tablets. When given as add-on therapy to patients suffering from mild to moderate persistent bronchial asthma, the drug resulted in significant improvement in the Breath Holding Time (BHT), Ayurvedic Asthma symptom score and Asthma symptom score.

About the drug

According to Ayushakti, Swasawin Asthaloc tablet contains ancient proven ayurvedic herbs like Trikatu , Zingiber officinale, Piper nigrum, Piper longum, Yavani powder, Hingu,Kantakari , Vasa , Yashtimadhu , Barley (Hordeum vulgare), Kakadasingi, Kapurkacheri , Bharangi and Dalchini powder processed in Tulsiswaras which are all anti-inflammatory in nature leading to a quicker recovery and improvement for patients.

TRENDING NOW

This study was initiated following Institutional Ethics Committee approval and was conducted within two study group of patients suffering from mild-to-moderate persistent bronchial asthma, it added.

Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti, there has been phenomenal increase in the incidences of asthma, asthma-related deaths, and hospitalization a in the past decade. "With Long Covid now officially defined as a medical condition by The World Health Organization (WHO), it's important for individuals to be more cautious about their lung health," she said.

Talking about the research study, Dr. Naram stated, "Our main aim of conducting this research was to highlight the advantages and benefits of Swasawin Asthaloc in reducing bronchial asthma as an add on therapy and to also eliminate intake of heavy medications which are harmful for one's body."

You may like to read

Causes of Bronchial Asthma

The root cause of bronchial asthma is unclear, but environmental or genetic factors are mainly held responsible for its occurrence. Some of the factors that can trigger an asthma reaction include:

Exposure to allergic substances such as pollen, dust, animal fur, sand, and bacteria

Viral infections such as cold and flu, or pneumonia

Air pollutants, smoke, fumes from vehicles.

Stress and anxiety

Physical activity or exercise induced asthma

Medications like aspirin, Ibuprofen, beta-blockers, etc.

Acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Perfumes and fragrances.

Extreme changes in temperature.

Food additives (such as MSG).

To prevent the occurrence of asthma reaction, doctors recommend one should avoid doing any vigorous exercise, identify and stay away from allergens, avoid smoke of any type, take adequate diet, take asthma medications as prescribed and use an asthma inhaler as prescribed.

RECOMMENDED STORIES