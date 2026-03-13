Struggling with digestive issues? Ayurvedic approach to healing mind-gut imbalance

A calm mind is linked to a healthy digestive system and a healthier life overall.

It's a well-known fact that stress negatively impacts mental health, but the effect of stress on the digestive system is generally neglected. Experts note that this effect can cause stress- related gut symptoms, which include acidity, bloating and irregular or painful bowel movements.

"Psychological stress is known to cause bowel dysfunction. Psychological stress-associated gastrointestinal symptoms include, but are not limited to nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and alteration in bowel habits," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. "Classically, many physiological responses to stress are mediated by the hypothalamus pituitary adrenal axis. In addition to the hypothalamus pituitary adrenal axis, stress-induced corticotrophin-releasing factor (CRF) release can also lead to bowel dysfunction by acting directly on the bowel itself and also through the CNS."

Traditional and modern medicines

In both Western and Ayurvedic medicine, there is an understanding and recognition of the effect of emotional and mental states on digestion. Stress is the natural bodily response to challenge, whether that challenge is physical, emotional or mental. The body will release hormones like cortisol and adrenaline to prepare for the coming challenge. While this response is helpful for a few short challenges, long or chronic stress can disrupt the many processes of the body, particularly the digestive system.

"From an Ayurvedic perspective, the understanding of the stress response incorporates an interpretation of the disturbance of the mind caused by excess Rajas and Tamas. When these qualities dominate, there is a disruption of the harmony of mind and body that may manifest as illness," said Vaidya Shikha Prakash, Senior Ayurvedic Consultant , Padaav Speciality Ayurvedic Treatment Center, Uttarakhand.

"The ability of the body to break down food, absorb the nutrients and get rid of wastes is termed intestinal health, and all of this is a part of the digestive system. For ASEPSIS of the bowel to be achieved, organs like the stomach, intestines, pancreas, and liver must participate fully. Bloating, Nausea, and heaviness after a meal must also be absent."

How does digestion work in Ayurveda?

In Ayurveda, the state of digestion is said to be a function of the strength of one's digestive fire, or Agni. Shikha said, "Balanced Agni will ensure all food eaten can be fully digested and all nutrients can be fully absorbed. Agni that is weak or unbalanced will lead to the incomplete digestion of food and the formation of Ama, which is a toxin made from food that has not been digested. Consequently, Ama is believed to lead to the onset of several diseases."

Modern science has identified that digestion can be connected to the brain via something termed the gut-brain axis. This is a two-way communication system that is made of the central nervous system and the GI tract. Digestive function can be influenced by the emotional states of the individual affected by stress and anxiety and disturbances in digestion can alter the emotional state of the individual.

What happens when stress kicks in?

When stressed, your body's sympathetic nervous system kicks in, wherein blood flow is redirected to the heart and muscles, causing your body's focus to lean towards immediate survival and away from the digestive processing of food.

"Chronic stress can even lead to digestive disorders like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

and Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which are very common but serious issues. Your body is even more stressed and less digestively effective due to the lack of gastric acids, bile and digestive enzymes," she said. "Stress is even known to alter gut motility, food passage through the digestive system. Gastrointestinal (GI) motility in some cases sped up which can cause diarrheoa."

Importance of good sleep

Another vital aspect of sleep is its ability to improve one's digestive system. Shikha explains that during sleep, the body enters a phase that strengthens, or boosts, the body systems, which can calm the nervous system and releases a smaller amount of the stress hormones, diverting or inhibiting digestion. Furthermore, sleep can support digestion and a disturbance of sleep can elevate stress which can divert and inhibit the body's appetite, digestion, and the elimination of wastes.

The Ayurvedic system also appreciates the effect that digestion can have on emotions. An imbalance or disturbance of the doshas, including a weakening of the Agni can occur which will lead to the impairment of digestion and the formation of Ama. Stress that will almost surely occur in modern lifestyles can alter digestion. However, the ability to combat stress is a fundamental aspect of digestive health.

Ayurvedic approach to healing mind-gut imbalance

The good news is that simple everyday choices will have a large impact. Check out these tips to heal mind-gut imbalance:

Stress and digestion problems can be aided by simple, daily exercise Good sleeping pattern can improve an individual's stress levels Harmonization/balancing of the mind and body can be aided by the Dinacharya Good digestion can promote relaxation, according to Acharya Charaka and Aahar Vidhi Practice Pranayama and Meditation to activate the good state of 'rest and digest' which is the body state of ultimate relaxation Chewing your food properly can also have a positive impact on digestive health

"A common saying that describes a digestive imbalance is the phrase 'Hurry, Worry, Curry.' This saying means that eating quickly, living with chronic worries or stress, and eating spicy foods can all create digestive disorders and poor gut health," Shikha said. "Striking a balance with stress is very important and is a life skill to acquire, though modern life may not always allow the elimination of all sources of stress. When the mind is taken care of, it is often the first step to healing the body."

