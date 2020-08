The Covid-19 pandemic is giving many people sleepless nights. But if you’re unable to get sound sleep for 3 nights a week, it could be insomnia. People with insomnia find it difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Insomnia can last from a few weeks to months or more. Millions of people worldwide are struggling with this sleep disorder. Stress, anxiety, poor sleeping habits, and eating heavy meals at night are some common causes of insomnia. Also Read - US grants patent to Ayurvedic remedy for herpes

Lack of sleep at night can lead to day time sleepiness, lack of energy, drowsiness, fatigue, irritability, sulkiness. Insomnia can impact your daily activities and performance. In worse cases, chronic sleep disorder can lead to depression. One study revealed that those with persistent insomnia have increased risk of death. Prescription medications for insomnia like sedatives, tranquilizers, and anti-anxiety drugs can have serious side effects. Ayurvedic medicines are generally considered to be safe as well effective. Below are some Ayurvedic recommendations to beat insomnia and have sound sleep.

Ashwagandha and Brahmi decoction

Also, known as Indian ginseng, Ashwagandha has been an important ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. It is called the king of Ayurvedic herbs. From reducing anxiety and stress, to helping fight depression and boost fertility, this wonder herb has numerous health benefits. Ashwagandha is also a good traditional remedy for sleep disorder.

Here’s how to use Ashwagandha to treat insomnia

Boil two glasses of water and in it add one teaspoon of Brahmi and Ashwagandha powder. Boil until it reduces to one glass. Drink this herbal decoction daily at least once for best results. Not only, it will help you sleep well but also relieve stress and anxiety that causes sleep problem. Brahmi or Bacopa is called brain tonic in Ayurveda. It supports a restful sleep and helps improve concentration and alertness.

A Glass of Warm Milk

Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid which is converted into serotonin in the brain. Serotonin, sometimes called the happy chemical, helps induce calming effects in the brain. A glass of warm milk before bed can act as a great sleep inducer. For an enhanced effect, Ayurveda experts recommend adding a pinch of nutmeg into your milk, some crushed almonds and a pinch of cardamom.

Some studies, however, suggested that drinking warm milk before bed may help you relax, but it doesn’t make one sleepy. You may experience drowsiness due to the warmth of the milk or a full stomach, some researchers said.

Licorice root powder

Licorice root is an ancient herbal remedy used to treat digestive problems, infection, tooth decay and even sleep woes. The herb’s sleep-promoting effect has been scientifically proven too.

A study conducted on mice in 2012 found that gabrol, the active ingredient in liquorice, could help bind to GABA receptors in the brain which stimulates relaxing alpha waves. This led to the mice in the study getting deeper and longer sleep. The study results were published in the journal Bioorganic Medicine and Chemistry.

Here’s how to use licorice root to treat insomnia, as per Ayurveda experts –

Add one teaspoon of licorice root powder in a glass of cold milk. Drink this every morning on an empty stomach.