Stress during pregnancy can effect the baby: Herbs to calm you down

Expecting mothers, stop worrying or taking any kind of stress as it may affect your baby's chance of developing the disease.

According to a study, stress on an expectant mother could affect her baby's chance of developing disease — perhaps even over the course of the child's life.

EXPECTING MOTHERS AND STRESS: FACTORS CONTRIBUTING

Psychosocial factors creating stress — such as lack of social support, loneliness, marriage status, or bereavement — may be mutating their child’s mitochondrial DNA and could be a precursor to a host of diseases. Also Read - Late Pregnancy: Planning to get pregnant in 40s? Here are the probable complications

The experts stressed that there are a lot of conditions that start in childhood that have ties to mitochondrial dysfunction including asthma, obesity, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and autism.

STRESS AND GENE MUTATIONS IN THE PLACENTA

For the study, the researchers sequenced the mitochondrial genome and identified mutations in 365 placenta samples from birth mothers.

A multivariable regression model was used to look at maternal lifetime stress in relation to the number of gene mutations in the placenta mitochondrial genome.

Women experiencing increased psychosocial stress — which can range from sexual assault, domestic violence or serious injury to incarceration, physical or mental illness, and family hardship — over their lifetime exhibited a higher number of placental mitochondrial mutations.

FEELING STRESSED? AYURVEDIC HERBS TO HELP TO HELP YOU FIGHT THE CONDITION DURING PREGNANCY

People try various over-the-counter drugs and meditation techniques to calm their minds. Apart from this, there are also some natural herbs that you can try to fight stress and anxiety in day-to-day life. Moreover, these herbs are safe, natural, and rarely have any side-effects. Here are 5 herbs that you can consider using:

#Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a powerful rejuvenating herb that is used for preparing Ayurvedic medicine for the past 2000 years. Ashwagandha’s numerous benefits make it an excellent herb for fertility and postpartum recovery. Regular consumption in limited quantities can help alleviate stress, boost immunity, regulate hormones, improve sleep quality, and rebuild strength.

It is also believed that Abhwagandha gives strength and vitality to the mother and the fetus when taken in controlled portions.

#Peppermint Tea

Peppermint leaves contain menthol which acts as a muscle relaxant and sedative. Sipping on peppermint tea is a healthy, all-natural way to relieve stress during pregnancy. Keep some peppermint tea bags in your purse or briefcase so you can fight stress and tummy trouble wherever you are. Peppermint tea is naturally caffeine-free so you can sip on it all day at work or while lounging at home.

#Chamomile for stress

This daisy-like flower is synonymous with calm, making chamomile among the most well-known stress-soothing teas. Sip into a cup of nicely brewed chamomile tea to beat the stress during pregnancy.

CAUTION: A cup of chamomile tea before bed may relax you, but again, try not to drink large quantities.

#Ginger

Ginger contains the antioxidant gingerol, which fights bad chemicals in our bodies that lead to psychological and physical stress. Ginger has also been found to help relieve motion sickness, an upset stomach, respiratory problems, and menstrual discomfort.

CAUTION: Ginger could ease nausea and vomiting in some pregnant women. But pregnant women should be careful with ginger. Some experts worry that it could raise the risk of miscarriage, especially in high doses.

#Lavender Essential Oil

Before we start with the goodness of this essential oil for pregnant ladies, make sure to use essential oils only in your second trimester.

Lavender aromatherapy has been studied and shown to reduce stress and anxiety. Lavender is known to be uplifting, as well as soothing, and helpful for reducing stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia

Apart from all the above herbs, also make sure to bring some changes in your lifestyle. While feeling stressed or anxious about these issues is common during pregnancy, but too much stress can lead to physiological problems such as headaches, loss of appetite, or overeating, as well as psychological problems which include lack of sleep, anxiety, mood swings, depression, etc. In extreme cases, these stresses, if not attended to, can complicate the pregnancy resulting in either a miscarriage, or a preterm delivery, or in other ways harm the fetus.

Try These Tips To Fight Off Stress During Pregnancy

#Pamper Yourself

#Involve In Some Mindfull Yoga Asanas

#Communicate With Your Partner And Other Family Members

#Read Good Books To Get Some Positive Vibes

#Give Yourself Mental Growth Time

Pregnancy and stress are inseparable. There are, however, ways that a pregnant woman can cope with it by making small changes in her life. The above-mentioned tips and lifestyle changes are good to cope with stress during your pregnancy but always check with your doctor before making any changes to your lifestyle.