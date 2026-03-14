Stress and burnout in women: Ayurvedic expert explains hormone disruption and natural ways to restore balance

Stress and burnout in women are rising silently. An Ayurvedic expert explains how chronic stress disrupts hormones and shares natural ways to restore balance and improve wellbeing.

Across India, millions of women are living with the silent reality of constant stress. She wakes up already exhausted, moves through meetings, meals, and motherhood without pause, and falls into bed at night while her mind is still racing. What appears to be "managing it all" is often something deeper. Stress and burnout among women have quietly reached alarming levels, yet they are still brushed aside as nothing more than everyday busyness.

Why stress and burnout are rising among women?

According to Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Ayurvedic Expert and Director, Mirasa Ayurveda, "A woman's body works in natural cycles, mainly because the menstrual cycle is regulated by several hormones (like estrogen and progesterone) that constantly change. But due to very high stress levels, the woman's body experiences elevated cortisol levels, disturbing the hormone levels responsible for governing menstrual health, thyroid function, and reproductive vitality."

The impact is often reflected in irregular periods, constant tiredness, difficulty concentrating, sudden weight gain or loss, and feeling emotionally drained even after rest. Unlike short-term stress, burnout builds up slowly over time. It quietly drains energy, leaving a woman going through her daily responsibilities, but not truly feeling healthy, balanced, or at her best.

How does chronic stress affect hormones and menstrual health?

Ayurveda describes burnout as a depletion of Ojas, in which the body's natural source of strength, immunity, hormonal balance, and emotional stability is severely depleted. Especially when a woman experiences constant stress, lack of sleep, and emotional pressure, her inner energy, i.e., ojas, slowly begins to drain.

At the same time, Vata, the body energy that controls the nervous system, becomes disturbed. This can lead to problems like anxiety, poor sleep, restless thoughts, and body tension. In Ayurveda, recovery is not just about controlling these symptoms; it focuses on gradually restoring the body's lost strength and balance.

Ayurvedic therapies that help women restore balance

Ayurvedic centres address stress and burnout through a personalised, structured approach rooted in classical Ayurvedic science. Adaptogenic Rasayana herbs Ashwagandha for adrenal recovery, Shatavari for hormonal restoration, and Brahmi for mental clarity are prescribed according to each woman's unique constitution. Abhyanga, the practice of warm medicated oil massage, is used to calm the nervous system and begin restoring Ojas.

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Pranayama protocols, including Nadi Shodhana, can directly lower cortisol levels and improve sleep quality. Shirodhara, in which a steady stream of warm herbal oil is gently poured over the forehead, also deeply relaxes the mind and helps release accumulated stress and burnout. Dietary rebuilding centred on warm, nourishing, Ojas-replenishing foods and the elimination of dietary stressors completes the foundation of recovery.

Daily Ayurvedic habits that help prevent burnout

Ayurveda also focuses on helping women build long-term resilience through Dinacharya, the Ayurvedic system of daily routine that protects health and prevents burnout. Waking up early in the morning, starting the day with warm herbal drinks, and practising a few minutes of breathing exercises before beginning work are encouraged as part of everyday life. These are not just simple lifestyle tips but daily habits that help the body stay balanced and prevent exhaustion.

Why women need time and space to heal?

In a world that constantly asks women to give more, Ayurvedic centres offer something deeply needed space to heal. Through time-tested therapies and personalised care, Ayurveda helps rebuild strength, restore balance, and gently guide women back to good health and fitness. A reminder that every woman deserves not just to keep going, but to truly feel healthy, strong, and whole.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.