Stay Healthy with Ayurvedic Remedies during The Times of COVID-19

Ayurveda is the way that we can come close to nature, and, today, the entire world is looking at nature with enlightened eyes.

Ayurveda, the ancient healing therapy from India, uses natural ingredients to foster wellness and healing. In times like these, when the COVID-19 pandemic has left the world ravaged and gasping for breath, this healing method can bring relief to untold people. Herbs and spices have been an integral part of Ayurveda, for their many healing properties for ailments like the common cold, cough, respiratory ailments, stress etc. Among the spices used in Ayurvedic remedies are cinnamon, clove, cumin seeds, black pepper, cardamom, fennel (saunf), nutmeg (jaiphal) and so on.

The universal remedy, ginger

In Ayurveda, ginger is known as 'a universal remedy' because it has so many benefits. Ginger boiled in water is had as ginger tea for cold and cough. You can also have your morning cup of tea with ginger in it.

Use black pepper, but with caution

Black pepper is also said to be useful in coughs and colds and respiratory congestion. However, it must be used in recommended quantities and combinations.

Tulsi to the rescue

Tulsi (Holy Basil) has so many medicinal uses that it has been traditionally venerated and worshipped in India. Modern research has revealed that it helps to purify the air and that is the reason why the tulsi plant was grown in every home, within easy reach. Tulsi has many healing properties and has been traditionally used to relieve colds, sore throat and respiratory ailments. The juice of Tulsi leaves mixed with half teaspoon honey is said to be a remedy for colds. Tulsi helps to purify the body and is a common remedy in colds, coughs, and bronchial ailments. It also boosts the body's natural healing ability. In fact, it helps those who suffer from colds and respiratory ailments during change of season

Go for citrus fruits

Nature actually provides us the means to build up immunity and maintain good health. Citrus fruits and amla are rich in Vitamin C, which helps to build up the immunity, especially against colds and coughs. Amla is the best source of Vitamin C. Have amla chutney, or add the juice of one amla in a glass of warm water and have it first thing in the morning if you are susceptible to colds.

Say 'yes' to mint

Mint (pudina) is also an ideal remedy for colds and congestion. Take two teaspoons mint leaves, half teaspoon fennel (saunf) and very little dried ginger. Steep the ingredients in a cup of boiling water. Cover and leave for 5 minutes. Strain and have the tea.

Keep your body warm with green mung soup

You can have a green mung soup, which is said to keep the body warm in winter and also help conditions of common cold and cough. It also contains ingredients like garlic, turmeric, ginger, which are all remedies for colds.

Recipe

Ingredients

To make the Soup, take 1 cup whole green mung beans (must soak at least 5 hours)

3 1/2 cups water

1 Tbsp Ghee11/2 tsp ginger

Half tablespoon 1/2 tsp garlic chopped

Half teaspoon each cumin seeds whole, mustard seeds and turmeric and a pinch of Hing and Rock salt.

How to

Soak the mung beans overnight in water.

Drain the mung beans.

Rinse and put to boil in 3 to 4 cups water

Add salt and turmeric. Keep stirring occasionally. You can also use a pressure cooker

Heat Ghee in a separate pan; then add hing, mustard, garlic and ginger to the soup.

Stay close to nature with Ayurveda

Ayurveda is the way that we can come close to Nature. Whenever we have gone away from nature, we have suffered, in terms of losing health and causing harm to the environment. I firmly believe that India has a great deal to offer the rest of the world, by way of our great tradition of herbal healing. Today, the entire world is looking at nature with enlightened eyes and at holistic systems like Ayurveda.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author and readers are advised to exercise caution and use the remedies under a doctor's guidance.