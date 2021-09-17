Special Ayurvedic Dry Fruit Modak Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi

Try Ayurvedic Dry Fruit Modak This Ganesh Chaturthi

Let's make your favourite modaks more nutritious this Ganesh Chathurthi with an Ayurvedic twist.

No one would say no to Modak, an Indian sweet dumpling that is specially made during the Ganesh Chathurthi. It is believed to be one of the favourite sweets of Lord Ganesha. Filled with a succulent mixture of jaggery, dry fruits and coconut, the mouth-watering desert is not just delicious but super-healthy too. This Ganesh Chathurthi, let's make your favourite modaks more nutritious with an Ayurvedic twist.

Dr. Smita Naram, co-founder of Ayushakti, has shared a special Ayurvedic Dry Fruit Modak Recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi that is power packed with vital nutrients required for the body. Check out the recipe and try making it at home today:

Here is the recipe for the special Ayurvedic Dry Fruit Modak:

Ingredients required:

Dates 5-6

Roasted almonds cup

Cashews cup

Assortment of dry fruits cup

Maple syrup (optional) cup

Modak mould to shape the modaks

Method:

Chop the nuts and dry roast them until they slightly turn in golden brown colour.

Remove the seeds from the dates. If you want to save time and energy to make your modaks quick; purchase seedless dates.

Take a grinder, put all the ingredients together into it and grind the components until they form a doughy consistency. In case during the process, you find these ingredients are not binding; feel free to add some more dates and make the dough consistent.

Once the batter is ready, grease the mould with some maple syrup and take a generous portion of this mixture and stuff inside it. Stuff sufficient enough from all the sides for a perfect shape.

After the modaks are shaped; put the modaks in the refrigerator to cool and settle down for about 1 hour or so.

Take out the modaks from the refrigerator; place them on the plate and serve!

Recipe note:

Modak can be shaped in many ways.

This recipe makes 5-6 dry fruit modaks.

The time during which to settle the modaks may vary depending upon the refrigerator temperature.

These modaks are not only going to fill your appetite with nutritious value but also lighten up the festival even more. Ayurveda has always given importance to dry fruits as they are rich in minerals, proteins, fibre and vitamins. Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina and, as they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion, asserted Dr. Smita Naram.

Enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi with these wholesome and tasty Dry Fruit Modaks with your friends and family!