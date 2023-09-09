Skincare 360: A Deep Dive into the Evolution of Holistic Beauty Routines

Inner wellness reflects on the outside. Here's everything you need to know about skincare 360 or holistic skincare.

The concept of holistic skincare, often referred to as "Skincare 360," has been steadily gaining popularity. In today's fast-paced world, where life's busy schedules often take center stage, it is no wonder that people are increasingly seeking solace in holistic approaches to self-care and beauty routines. This approach has gone beyond "trend" to becoming a lifestyle choice embraced by many. Its World Beauty Day, so let's talk about the various routines through which you can take care of your skin's health holistically.

The Roots of Holistic Skincare

Holistic skincare isn't merely about smearing on fancy creams or undergoing elaborate spa treatments. It's a comprehensive approach to beauty that takes into account the interconnectedness of the mind, body, and spirit. Essentially, true beauty isn't just skin-deep, it begins with nourishing the body from within.

While elaborating on ingestible skincare, Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva, a homegrown Ayurvedic brand said, "The rise of ingestible skincare has brought about a paradigm shift in the beauty industry's pursuit of their beauty goals. The philosophy behind Ingestible Skincare is simple, it's about treating your skin like any other organ. Thus, similar to other organs, ingestible skincare provides your skin with the nutrition it needs to stay healthy from within. Your skin, a complex, three-layered structure, thrives when you nurture it internally. Unlike topical solutions that merely touch the surface, ingestible skincare goes deeper, enhancing collagen, glutathione, and hyaluronic acid levels for healthy skin."

"The saying "you are what you eat" holds profound meaning for your skin. Skincare is 80% influenced by your diet and only 20% by what you apply topically. By incorporating natural and Ayurvedic ingredients into your skincare journey, you unlock a wealth of benefits that extend far beyond what topical skin care can achieve," adds Dr. Soni.

The Rise of Natural Ingredients

One of the hallmark features of holistic skincare is the preference for natural and organic ingredients. Gone are the days when beauty enthusiasts blindly trusted chemical-laden products promising quick fixes. Today, people are more discerning, seeking products rich in plant-based ingredients, like aloe vera, green tea, and essential oils, which are known for their nourishing properties.

"Globally, there's a strong demand for natural ingredients in the beauty industry. It is because natural ingredients not only enhance the health of our skin but also have a positive impact on our overall well-being. This increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of toxin-free beauty products has led to a growing desire for safer and more eco-friendly options in self-care," says Anurag Kedia, Co-founder and CEO of Pilgrim,a beauty and personal care brand.

The importance of Inner Wellness

A key pillar of holistic skincare is the belief that inner wellness reflects on the outside. A balanced diet, adequate hydration, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep are all essential components of a holistic beauty routine. Experts emphasize that these lifestyle choices are as crucial as the products you use on your skin.

"Ayurvedic well-being is a centuries-old system that focuses on harmonising mind, body, and spirit through natural remedies and balanced living. Holistic skincare, based on the principles of Ayurveda, embraces this approach by considering not only external beauty but also internal balance, using natural ingredients and practices to promote healthy skin", adds Dr. Soni

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Practices

Holistic beauty isn't limited to personal well-being; it extends to the well-being of the planet. Sustainable and eco-friendly practices, such as reducing waste and choosing products with minimal environmental impact, are becoming increasingly important to holistic beauty enthusiasts. "As the younger generation grows more environmentally conscious, it's no wonder that this awareness extends to their self-care choices too," adds Kedia.

As the holistic skincare movement continues to evolve, it's clear that it's more than just a passing trend. It's a shift towards self-care that encompasses the mind, body, and soul. By embracing natural ingredients, inner wellness, and sustainable practices, individuals are not only nurturing their skin but also achieving a sense of holistic well-being that radiates from within.

