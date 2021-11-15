Six Ayurvedic Ways To Deal With Juvenile Diabetes

Juvenile diabetes or type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Here are some Ayurvedic ways to deal with the condition.

It no longer shocks school children to see their peers inject themselves with insulin every day, in order to survive. In a disturbing trend that's only been growing in the recent past, juvenile diabetes has become commonplace. Going by the Diabetes Atlas 2017 estimates, about 128,500 children and adolescents are diabetic in India. The real number is likely to be higher since many cases do not get diagnosed or reported. This World Diabetes Day, we take a look at the reasons behind the rise in juvenile diabetes and some natural, holistic Ayurveda-based solutions to help manage the problem, and bring down insulin dependency.

What Causes It?

Part of digesting food involves breaking down the carbohydrates into simple sugars like glucose/galactose or fructose. Insulin, produced in our pancreas, helps absorb these sugars into the body. But if the pancreas does not secret enough insulin, then these sugars remain in the bloodstream, leading to diabetes.

Dr. Vikas from The Art of Living's Sri Sri Tattva Panchakarma shares, some triggers for this. "Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition but type 2 Diabetes in children could be seen due to recurring and severe stomach infections that potentially damage the pancreas. Also, going by what we have observed, overconsumption of milk and milk products, refined foods and wrong eating habits has pushed up incidences of type 2 diabetes among children."

In children, there is heavy fluctuation observed in sugar levels, swinging from as high as in the upper hundreds to a sharp drop down to 50-60 levels, Dr Vikas shares. "These fluctuations can be very damaging. High sugar levels may also impact the eyes and kidneys."

Reading The Symptoms

While there may not be symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes in children, those with Type-2 could exhibit these signs-

Excessive thirst and frequent urge to urinate that could lead to bedwetting.

Fatigue

Frequent abdominal pain and vomiting.

Child loses weight, and possible infections in the chest or other infections.

Tongue and skin dries up fast.

The breath and sweat have a peculiar smell.

Drowsiness and losing consciousness.

How Can You Help Your Child Cope With It?

The right combination of food, exercise and stress management techniques can help according to Dr. Nisha Manikantan, a senior Ayurveda expert with The Art of Living and bestselling author of Ayurveda Simplified. She makes the following recommendations to manage juvenile diabetes:

Eating Right

Usually, people tend to eat too many times a day. But Ayurveda recommends two meals in a day, at the most 3, is ideal since eating too often can tax the pancreas, forcing it to release too much insulin, which can lead to insulin resistance. Though everyone can't stick to a two-time meal regime, since that will vary based on the type of Diabetes. Foods with sugar or a high glycemic index obviously need to be avoided. If you want to give rice to your child, make sure the rice is older than 10 years. Old rice is consumable for diabetics.

According to Ayurveda, mostly all fruits and vegetables, in limited quantities, are allowed. Some fruits like berries and pomegranates are recommended for diabetics. Bitter gourd and Indian blackberry are very useful in controlling blood sugar levels. Children can also have One apple a day. There need not be too many restrictions on food for children, which can make it stressful.

Managing The Body Clock

The 2017 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to 3 scientists for their work on circadian rhythms (or the internal clocks) governing human life. Our inner bio clock helps the body adapt to the different conditions outside and inside of the body. And living in alignment with these clocks keeps our body healthy. Our traditional system of medicine has since time immemorial recommended fixed meal times, and fixed hours of sleep in order to stay in tune with the body's cycles. This regularity is much needed for children, particularly if they are in the pre-diabetic stage.

Herbs To Help Children Deal With The Condition

Amla and turmeric are good for not only increasing immunity but also keeping complications from building up. Medicines like Mehantaka Vati and Nisha Malaki are a combination of these two herbs and are regularly prescribed in Ayurveda. Amla significantly boosts insulin production.

Regular Detox

Periodic detoxing the body leads the body's natural bio intelligence to fall into place and supports healing. Panchakarma cleanses can help here. Vasti, an ancient Ayurvedic technique is known to manage sugar levels in the body and revs up metabolism.

Move it!

Children need to be outside, playing physical games. They need more playground time and less screen time. Yoga, SKY technique for children and meditation and other forms of exercise are some of the most effective ways to manage stress, another major trigger for Diabetes.

Yoga Asanas You Can Try

Here are some Asanas and Pranayamas that can help children:

Bhujangasana

Salabhasana

Dhanurasana

Paschimottanasana

Sarvangasana

Halasana

Jal Neti and Kapalbhati practices can also help

Pranayamas such as Nadi Shodhana, Ujjayi and Chandra Bhedana can be very powerful ways of reducing stress and pressure in children.