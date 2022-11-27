Side Effects of Turmeric: What Happens When You Consume Too Much Haldi

Let's dig out some unknown facts about what can happen to your body when you consume too much turmeric.

Turmeric, also known as Haldi in Indian households is an amazing Ayurvedic herb that comes packed with several health benefits. It is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. However, nothing comes without side effects. In this article, we will tell you some unknown facts about what can happen to your body when you consume too much turmeric.

Turmeric As A Herb

Turmeric is an ayurvedic herb that is being used in the treatment of several chronic diseases. It contains a chemical called curcumin, which works great in reducing swelling. People suffering from osteoarthritis, high cholesterol, and liver diseases often use this herb to treat the condition. Some of the amazing health benefits of turmeric include:

Relieves pain Reduces muscle swelling Gives relief from pain due to arthritis Used in treatment for hay fever Prevents fat build-ups Good for skin and hair health

Side Effects of Turmeric

As discussed above, nothing comes without side effects. And, the same goes for turmeric. This amazing herb can give you some major health challenges when you don't consume it the right way, or in the right quantity. Here is a list of all the ill-health effects that your body can suffer when you overconsume turmeric:

Can worsen acid reflux May cause an upset stomach Can cause indigestion May increase the risk of kidney diseases May lower blood sugar levels When consumed in large quantities, it can cause liver damage as well. May work negatively with blood clotting medications Increased risk of bleeding Bloating Diarrhoea

The above-mentioned side effects are listed for those who over-consume this herb. Apart from this, when you add the right amount of turmeric to your diet, you not only enhance the taste of your food but also add goodness to your diet. Therefore, it is important to know how much turmeric should one consume daily.

How Much Turmeric Is Too Much?

Experts suggest that one can consume 500 2,000 mg of turmeric per day without experiencing any adverse effects. This quantity of turmeric daily can have potential benefits, particularly in extract form.

(Disclaimer: It is highly recommended that you consult your doctor or physician before making any changes to your diet or daily routine. Although turmeric is a natural ingredient and doesn't really harm your body much, for certain people, this herb is not recommended for consumption. Therefore, consult a doctor before adding turmeric to your diet.)

