Shodhana: Cleansing Mind And Body Through Ayurveda For A Healthy Life

To reset the system and allow for maximal health in an individual, some type of cleansing is essential. Shodhana can help bring back the balance within the body and mind.

How carefully does one care for their vehicle? With at least a vehicle wash once a week, and a service hanging in the horizon to lubricate the gears, clear out the blocked pipes, refill the water and so on. What is the need for this servicing? Through the usage of the vehicle there is wear and tear that occurs on a daily basis, right? Shouldn't the same care be applied to our bodies?

The Shareera, the term given for the body in Ayurveda defined as 'Sheeryate anena iti shareera', which depreciates day by day by wear and tear of the body functions. By seasonal changes, changes in our diet, sleep patterns as well as activities that we perform on a daily basis, there are changes that are occurring in the physiological functions in the body termed Vata, Pitta and Kapha. When these changes imbalance the hemodynamics of the systems within the body as well as the mind, diseases set in. Hence, to bring back the balance within the body and mind, some form of cleansing is required in the system to reset it to allow maximum health in an individual.

Shodhana For Cleansing Body And Mind

Ayurveda explains the methods of Shodhana based on the state of the body in a very metaphorical and practical manner. The metaphor given is explained in the following manner if there was a sprinkle of water in the field, not much intervention is required as the sun and the wind are sufficient to dry the water. Similarly in the body when the Doshas are only slightly increased, termed Alpa Dosha Avastha then simple Langhana or fasting methods are sufficient to bring back the balance within the body. Here again, different types of Langhana therapies have been explained based on the individual. These include simple things such as doing exercise, eating lighter food, exposing oneself to the sun or the wind, and when a person can refrain from eating food or controlling the quantity of liquid intake.

In the second scenario, if there was a puddle formed in the field, that case earth or soil may have to be filled into the pond to aid the effect of the sun and wind in drying the water. Similarly in the body when the Doshas are moderately increased termed Madhyama Dosha Avastha, in such cases not only Langhana as in fasting therapies but also Pachana as in the addition of digestants or simple medications may be required to bring the balance into the system.

In the last scenario, imagine there was a dam that was overflowing, in such a situation, the only option is to open the dam to release the excess water to prevent the dam itself from breaking under pressure. Similarly, in the body when the Doshas have highly aggravated termed the Bahu Dosha Avastha, the only method is to remove the aggravated Doshas by Shodhana or purificatory measures.

Types Of Shodhana That Helps

These types of Shodhana need to be attempted only under the guidance of an Ayurveda practitioner.

At the same time, there are a few methods that a person can adopt on a daily basis that act as minor cleansing activities of the body as well as the mind. These are described as Dinacharya or daily regimen as well as Ritucharya as in seasonal regimens.

The concept of Ritucharya is that by the changes in the seasons, there are changes that we can observe within the body with regards to changes in the Dosha levels, digestion as well as metabolism. Hence following the seasonal regimen that includes changes in diet, as well as activities, help prevent the imbalances that automatically set into the body. For example, the use of cooling, light foods in summer and hot, heavy foods in winter etc.

Dinacharya or the daily regimen on the other hand are simple procedures an individual should adopt on a daily basis to prevent imbalances in the system.

This begins with getting up at the same time during the day preferably at an early hour as this sets the circadian rhythm in place.

As soon as one gets up should brush their teeth which is of course a method of personal hygiene followed by oil pulling which is also a very good mechanism to clear the mouth and also protect the body against invading pathogens.

Have a clear bowel movement as this is one of the most important methods of clearing the system on a daily basis.

Apply oil on the body as this is also something that nourishes and strengthens the skin by improving circulation, an added benefit of relaxing the body and mind.

Performing exercise induces sweating another method of elimination of wastes as well as rejuvenating and strengthening the body and mind.

Yoga, meditation are methods to improve focus as well as balance the body as well as the mind.

Hence the method of cleansing begins at the level of the individual adopting activities that are in tune with the environment, but even beyond this when there are imbalances that set in, treatment procedures would have to be utilized to set the system into place.

(The article is contributed by Dr Madhumitha Krishnan, Consultant Ayurvedic Pediatrician)

