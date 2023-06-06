Shirodhara: Uses And Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Therapy

Shirodhara aids in increasing attention by clearing poisons from the brain.

Struggling with stress, anxiety, headaches or sleep problems? Shirodhara can come to your rescue. Get to know more about this Ayurvedic therapy.

Imagine having a relaxing weekend that removes all of your stress and headaches from your interaction with everything and allows you to sleep soundly. Shirodhara is a good solution if you're considering getting away from all the stress-related problems.

Dr Chaitali Deshmukh, an Ayurvedic consultant at Birla Ayurveda, says, "The ayurvedic practice of Shirodhara has a number of relaxing and restorative effects on the body and mind. The idea for this all-encompassing approach to health originated in India many years ago. Doshas, or balanced life energies, are brought about within the body. It calms the mind, which causes a variety of diseases relating to the mind. Simply put, many people can benefit from this old Ayurvedic practice."

Talking to the HelathSite, Dr Chaitali further sheds light on the importance and benefits of Shirodhara in Ayurveda.

What Is Shirodhara?

Shirodhara is a Sanskrit term that means "Shiro" as in head and "Dhara" as in flow. This Ayurvedic ancient practice has no adverse effects and numerous potential advantages. Any kind of liquid, including milk, water, or oil, can be poured across the forehead in this fashion. Numerous issues like stress, anxiety, and insomnia might be improved by it. You can go to sleep like a baby thanks to this practice, which helps to divert your thoughts from your worry, says Dr Chaitali.

How does Shirodhara work?

To create a state of harmony between the mind, body, and soul, it operates in both psychological and physiological ways. Shirodhara aids in the removal of hormones or toxins that cause stress and excessive mental activity. Allowing the oils to pour into the forehead calms the mind and leaves the head feeling peaceful and thought-free. It controls the pituitary gland, which treats diseases like insomnia, or sleep deprivation. It chemically relaxes the nerves around the skull, improving brain blood flow and elevating serotonin levels, which makes you feel happy and healthy, explains Dr Chaitali.

When is Shirodhara advised?

It is a tried-and-true technique for treating a range of problems that individuals today encounter. There are numerous factors that can add stress to our daily lives because we are busy individuals living in this contemporary environment. The forehead is soothed, and the body, mind, and spirit are all relaxed when warm oils or water are applied to it. When the number of vata and pitta doshas in the body and mind increases, practising is advised. Stress, anxiety, hair loss, headaches, and many other symptoms are brought on by an excess of Vata. While too much Pitta can lead to aggravation, headaches, irritability, and other negative emotions.

What are the top health benefits of Shirodhara?

There are various health benefits of Shirodhara. These include:

Minimize exhaustion: Shirodhara purges toxins from the central nervous system and has a renewing effect on the mind, both of which lessen weariness.

Promotes better sleep: By controlling the pituitary gland, which enhances sleeping circumstances, it helps to treat insomnia, which is characterised by interrupted sleep.

Enhance blood circulation: Improved blood circulation is encouraged by the use of warm oils in this practice.

Relief in headaches: Shirodhara techniques also aid in headache relief.

Minimize stress-related problems: In general, letting the mind be quiet with Shirodhara practises greatly reduces stress, depression, and anxiety. Warm oil pouring combined with a thorough scalp massage promotes mental and physical relaxation, which reduces stress-related issues.

Improves concentration: This Ayurvedic therapy aids in increasing attention by clearing poisons from the brain.

Different types of Shirodhara and their uses

Shirodhara is advantageous for the mind's therapeutic advantages. Depending on the amount of pita and vata in the body, different varieties of Shirodhara are employed for various purposes.

Ksheer Dhara: It uses milk that has been infused with herbs. It helps to relieve tension, anxiety, and stress while also enhancing the body's nutrient absorption and promoting a calm state of mind.

Takra Dhara: In this method, buttermilk is combined with a unique herb mixture. It aids in maintaining internal stability and balancing Pitta dosha.

Thaila Dhara: The method of employing herbal oils that are combined with herbal extracts or different essential oils is beneficial for regulating Vata dosha in the body.

Kwath Dhara: This sort of practice employs decoctions created from a variety of herbs. It has a variety of therapeutic uses.

Jala Dhara: In Jaladhara, regular water or coconut water is used, adding to the body's natural ability to treat illnesses brought on by heat.

"Shirodhara is a miracle treatment for people who struggle with stress and anxiety. It brings a signal for a sound sleep because it calms the body and mind. It enables you to experience the serenity of tranquilly," Dr Chaitali concludes.

