Shilajit: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Shilajit is a blackish-sticky substance that is found in the layers of rock in several mountain ranges throughout the world, including the Himalayan, and Tibetan. Shilajit is known from the centuries as an ayurvedic medicine (rejuvenator), the oldest healing system that originated thousands of years ago in India. In Ayurveda, Shilajit is used to treat a wide variety of conditions, ranging from bone fractures to impotence. Rich in several important herbs and mineral formulations (Rasaoushadhies), Shilajit is also referred to as 'Rasayana' in Ayurveda and Siddha. In ancient Granthas it is mentioned that Shilajit was formed when during the peak of the summer season, the mountains used to get heat up, which led to the melting of the exterior layer of the mountain, leading to the formation of black resin-like semisolid substance. This substance after being dried up was processed to make a dry powder called Shilajit. Shilajit is also rich in bioactive (Phyto complex) compounds which are majorly composed of fulvic and humic acid. Shilajit is majorly known for its healing properties.

Health Benefits of Shilajit

Shilajit possesses many therapeutic properties which have been used in the treatment of several chronic health problems. Here are some of the health benefits of Shilajit that you should know about:

Can Help Cancer Patients

Cancer treatments can be painful and they can also damage the normal cells surrounded by the tumor cells during the chemotherapy sessions. The growing tumour cells can trigger the production of free radicals. According to the ancient grantha, intake of shilajit which contains powerful antioxidants such as fulvic and humic acid can scavenge the free radicals. Thus, Shilajit can help in lowering the pain of patients suffering from cancer during their treatment sessions.

Boosts Sperm Count/ Supports Fertility

A 2010 study published in the journal Andrologia showed that consumption of 100gms of Shilajit daily can significantly increase the total sperm count, and lead to good sperm health (amount of healthy sperm, and sperm motility). The bioactive components in Shilajit work well for men who are dealing with infertility and low sperm motility (Sperm motility is very important during interfertility problems as sperm can move effectively).

Can Improve Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's generally leads to problems with thinking, behavior, and memory. The molecular composition of Shilajit slows or prevents the progression of this disorder. Shilajit is rich in fulvic acid - the antioxidant that prevents the accumulation of tau protein and contributes to the cognitive health of a person.

Dosage of Shilajit

The ayurvedic dosage of Shilajit can vary from variant to variant. However, the ancient grantha says that 300 to 500 mg of shilajit can be taken by adults.

Side Effects

Shilajit has several health benefits, however, one shouldn't consume it in raw or unprocessed form. According to Ayurvedic experts, raw shilajit may contain heavy metal ions, free radicals, fungus, and other contaminations that can lead to serious health complications. Here are some of the side effects of Shilajit that you should know:

It may increase the body's production of uric acid. It can make gout worse Shilajit may increase iron levels. Excessive formation of iron in the body can lead to serious health complications such as hemochromatosis. Pregnant or breastfeeding women and children shouldn't take shilajit in any form.

The article does not contain all the plausible side effects of Shilajit. People who are suffering from an underlying condition or taking medication should talk to a doctor before making any changes to their diet.

