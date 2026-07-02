Shatavari for PCOS: Can this ayurvedic herb help balance hormones?

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy.
Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 2, 2026 3:44 PM IST
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) recently renamed as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) is a very common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age. The condition can cause mood swings and various other physical ailments including irregular periods, acne, weight gain and fertility issues.
Although lifestyle changes and medical treatment are the best known for PCOS management many women are turning to herbal support through traditional Ayurvedic herbs like Shatavari or Asparagus racemosus. But can this popular herb really balance hormones? Here is what research says...
Scientifically known as Asparagus Racemosus this herb has long been used in Ayurveda as a Uterine Tonic. Shatavari is rich in natural compounds known as steroidal saponins that are thought to possess adaptogenic and phytoestrogen like effects. It has traditionally been used for the women's reproductive system, menstrual wellbeing and fertility.
Shatavari is a popular herb in Ayurvedic medicine for treating hormonal imbalances but there isn't yet robust clinical proof that claims it can treat PCOS or PMOS. However scientists propose the herb has supportive benefits due to its potential hormone modulating, anti inflammatory and anti oxidative effects.
A 2025 review published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that Shatavari has the potential to support female fertility and reproductive function and requires rigorous clinical trials to support its specific use for PCOS. Remember! Since PCOS is a condition that involves a complex metabolic and endocrine imbalance experts recommend that herbal supplements should not be used as a substitute for proven medical treatments.
If you are wondering how Shatavari can have a positive impackt on your health then here's the list:
Women suffering from PCOS should avoid Shatavari supplements without their doctor's or an ayurvedic practitioner's guidance. The herb could potentially affect hormone pathways thus it may not be recommended for everyone particularly those who are taking hormonal drugs, fertility treatments or people who have medical conditions. Experts also advise choosing standardized products from reputable manufacturers rather than self medicating.
Shatavari is still an important and medicinal herb in Ayurveda with a long history of use in women's health. Although previous studies indicated it might help with reproductive health and hormonal balance at this time there is insufficient scientific evidence to make a statement about it being a treatment for PCOS. The best way to manage PCOS remains to have a balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, reduce stress and seek medical advice.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any herbal supplement especially if you have PCOS, are pregnant, breastfeeding or taking medications.