Is Turmeric Considered Sattvic? Why Do People Avoid It While Fasting?

Use for culinary and medicinal purposes, turmeric contains properties that can help you mitigate the risk of blood clotting. It contains an active ingredient called curcumin that has anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties. It prevents clot formation by inhibiting coagulation cascade components, or clotting factors.

According to Ayurveda, there are three kinds of food choices: Sattvic, Rajasik, and Tamasik.

Sattvic foods are those which are included in the fasting meals. These foods are believed to provide your body energy and strength. It is said that these foods are clean and pure, thus making them fit for consumption during fasts. On the other hand, Rajasik and Tamasik foods are considered harmful foods in Ayurveda because they make one's body feel heavy and bloated. Mr Kamayani Naresh, Health Expert, Zyropathy, shares his opinion. Let us read this article to get the answer to these questions that have been existing in our lives forever.

Importance Of Sattvic Food

Ayurveda, therefore, emphasizes the importance of consuming Sattvic food. While people opt for many western diets, this ancient diet and lifestyle remain the most effective for keeping one healthy. One of the most typical suspicions that individuals usually have is whether turmeric is Sattvic or not. Further, if it is Sattvic, then why it is not included in the foods for fasting.

Known for its medicinal properties, turmeric is also referred to as golden saffron. It is grown in Asia and Central America. According to health experts, one tablespoon of turmeric fulfils the 26% manganese need for our daily nutrition intake. It also helps us consume 16% of our daily iron needs. In addition, one tablespoon of turmeric also suffices 5% of daily potassium and 3% of vitamin c that we need for our day-to-day nutrition.

What Is Turmeric?

Turmeric is an antioxidant-rich spice that most Indian dishes contain and has neuron health benefits. Its benefits include fighting information, keeping the skin healthy, boosting immunity, etc. So the answer is yes; undoubtedly, turmeric is Sattvic in nature. But during fasting, many people refrain from using it in their fasting meals.

Turmeric: Why It Isn't Consumed While Fasting?

Now, let us understand why turmeric is not usually consumed while fasting. Turmeric has a bitter taste and tends to produce warmth in the body. Therefore, it is usually not added to a fasting diet as it does not help when a person is trying to detox or stay calm. Turmeric nullifies the benefits of a Sattvic diet or the essence of fasting with the heat it produces. So, although the sattvic diet has particular health benefits, cut down on using turmeric while fasting.

You may like to read

Conclusion

Turmeric, however, can be consumed while you are on a fast, but it is better to use it under limits because of its warm nature. Therefore, while fasting, some turmeric can be added to the food if you are sure that it won't affect your health. It is better to avoid them during the summers as their consumption can adversely affect your health. You can also use turmeric when dealing with some injuries or indigestion issues because it has antioxidant, antifungal, and antibacterial properties.