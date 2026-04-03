Sattvic diet: Why ayurveda recommends it and can it meet your daily nutritional needs?

Here's why Ayurveda promotes a Sattvic diet, its health benefits, and whether it can fulfil your daily nutritional needs in a modern lifestyle.

In today's modern lifestyle, fast food, junk food, and processed foods have become an integral part of our diet. While we have certainly changed over time, the centuries-old Ayurveda remains unchanged. Ayurveda still adheres to its thousands of years old practices and emphasises Sattvic food in its diet. While the general public may avoid Sattvic food, Patanjali Yogpeeth still serves Sattvic food to its patients, the public, and its staff. The question arises: why is a Sattvic diet considered so important in Ayurveda? And can it meet our body's daily nutritional needs? Let's explore the answers to these questions.

What is a Satvik diet?

Health experts at Patanjali Yogpeeth explain that according to Ayurveda, food is divided into three categories: Satvik, Rajasik, and Tamasik. Of these, a Satvik diet is considered the most pure, balanced, and beneficial for health. In Ayurveda, a Satvik diet primarily includes fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains (such as wheat, barley, and rice), a variety of pulses, milk, yoghurt, ghee, nuts, and seeds. This diet helps purify and calm not only the body but also the mind and spirit.

Why does Ayurveda recommend adopting a Satvik diet?

Ayurveda states that adopting a sattvic diet provides numerous benefits to the body, including mental peace. Following a sattvic diet provides the following benefits.

Sattvic foods are low in spices and oil. Therefore, they are light and easily digestible. Eating sattvic foods reduces stomach problems. The nutrients found in fresh, natural foods in a sattvic diet strengthen the body's immunity, reducing the risk of seasonal illnesses. Ayurveda says that this type of diet uses fewer spices, which prevents the accumulation of toxins in the body and helps detoxify the body naturally.

Does a Satvik diet meet daily nutritional needs?

Experts at Patanjali Yogpeeth state that a sattvic diet meets daily nutritional needs, but this is provided that it is followed in a correct and balanced manner.

Protein

Pulses, mung beans, chickpeas, cheese, and milk, all of which are consumed in a Satvik diet, are good sources of protein. This suggests that you can meet your daily protein needs without eggs, fish, and meat. Therefore, it is essential to include protein in a portion of a Satvik diet.

Vitamins and Minerals

Fresh fruits and green vegetables are rich in vitamins A, C, E, iron, calcium, etc. Ayurveda believes that including fresh fruits and vegetables in the right portions can fulfill the requirement of vitamins and minerals.

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Carbohydrates

Grains like rice, wheat, and barley are high in carbohydrates, providing energy for everyday activities.

Healthy Fats

People often think that Ayurveda only offers ghee as a healthy fat. However, nuts and seeds are also included in a sattvic diet. These contain significant amounts of healthy fats, which are believed to help reduce heart and brain diseases.

Fibre

Whole grains and vegetables are rich in fibre. Fibre helps relieve digestive problems such as constipation, stomach pain, and acidity. Ayurveda believes that when the digestive system is healthy, the risk of facial, hair, and other body-related ailments is reduced.

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