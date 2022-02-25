Satellite Centre of National Homoeopathy Institute To Be Opened In Delhi Soon

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) in Kolkata.

"The AYUSH medicine is gaining popularity in India and around the world. We must seize this opportunity to provide our country the crowning glory of a healthy India" - Sarbananda Sonowal.

A satellite centre of National Homoeopathy Institute (NIH) will be opened and operationalised at Narela in Delhi soon, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Thursday.

Sonowal along with senior officials of Ministry of AYUSH visited the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) in Kolkata for a review meeting on Thursday and made the announcement.

The review meeting at the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) was also attended by the Director of NIH, Director Generalc Central Council of Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH); top officials of AYUSH research units located in Kolkata as well as top officials from Ministry of AYUSH.

Role and scope of AYUSH in providing patient care

Speaking about the role and scope of AYUSH in providing patient care, the Union Minister said, "The AYUSH medicine is gaining popularity in India and around the world. We must seize this opportunity to provide our country the crowning glory of a healthy India. The AYUSH institutes of national prominence both in patient care & clinical research - must work towards sustaining excellence in curative, preventive, promotion & rehabilitative aspects of healthcare. The government is committed and accord highest priority to rejuvenate our traditional medicinal practices as per their strength for the benefit of people to avail a better quality of life."

Highlighting the rich tradition of homoeopathy in Bengal, Sonowal said, "West Bengal is the cradle of homoeopathy. This is the place where homoeopathy was nurtured and popularised in India. The NIH is offering unparalleled educational opportunities in homoeopathy for students."

During the review, the Minister enquired about the requirements of various institutes for better functioning with an aim to extend excellent healthcare facility to common people.

You may like to read

"I am happy to know that this institute have been treating as many as 1000 or more patients every day. This hospital meets the best standard of patient care in India - as an NABH hospital - and it must continue its journey of extending best patient care service," added the Minister.