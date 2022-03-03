Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation Stones For 6 AYUSH Hospitals in Mizoram

AYUSH Minsiter Sarbananda Sonowal at the event held in Aizwal today.

The Minister also inaugurated 24 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres (HWC) across Mizoram at the event held in Aizwal.

Union Minister of Ports Shipping (PSW) & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Thursday announced a slew of measures to boost the AYUSH sector in Mizoram, as well as laid the foundation stones for six AYUSH hospitals in the state.

Three 50-bedded hospitals will be developed at Aizawl, Champai and Hnahthial in the state, while three 10-bedded hospitals will be developed at Khawzawl, Saitul and Hortoki in the state.

Sonowal, along with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, also inaugurated 24 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres (HWC) across Mizoram at the event held in Aizwal.

Speaking at the event, the AYUSH Minister highlighted the importance of traditional Indian medicine and spoke about the role the folk medicine of Northeast can play in palliative, preventive, curative patient care along with the modern healthcare. He also underlined the importance of unlocking value from the rich traditional medicinal practice of India, including the folk medicines of Mizoram and the Northeast.

The role of AYUSH in patient care management

Talking about the role AYUSH can play in patient care management, Sonowal said, "The rich heritage of traditional medicines as envisaged by AYUSH is scientifically proven to be effective in effective patient care. The holistic approach to patient care and healthy lifestyle includes both preventive as well as curative aspects. The AYUSH traditional medicinal practices have been traditionally taking care of both these aspects."

He added that in order to learn and leverage the folk medicine, the AYUSH ministry is conducting a multi-centric research project to critically appraise and validate Local Health Traditions (LHT), Oral Health Traditions (OHT) and Ethno Medicinal Practices (EMP) among ethnic communities of the Northeast.

Sonowal stated that through ACT East Policy, the PM has envisaged Northeast to be the most important region of India that will power the New Engine of growth.

He added, "The Asta Lakshmi of Northeast can be realised fully when Mizoram along with all other Northeastern states - become Atma Nirbhar by enhancing our wisdom, work in cooperation and partnership, develop our abilities to compete at the global level. Mizoram will be the most attractive state of the country and not only people of rest of India but people from abroad will be keen to visit this beautiful state of Northeast."

The event was also attended by the Health Minister of Mizoram, Dr R Lalthangliana, Lok Sabha MP C.Laltlanthanga, local MLA and other senior officials from Government of Mizoram as well as Ministry of AYUSH.