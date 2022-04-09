Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Two-day Scientific Convention on World Homoeopathy Day

‘Homoeopathy: People’s Choice for Wellness’ begins at New Delhi.

Public acceptance of homeopathy is high and it could become the first choice for students seeking medical education, says Sarbananda Sonowal.

Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a two-day scientific convention on 'Homoeopathy: People's Choice for Wellness' at New Delhi on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day.

This convention is jointly organized by the three apex bodies under Ministry of Ayush namely, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, National Commission for Homoeopathy and National Institute of Homoeopathy.

World Homoeopathy Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Homoeopathy, Dr. Christian Fredrich Samuel Hahnemann.

Homeopathy could become the first choice for students seeking medical education

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal emphasized that a transformative shift is underway in education, practice and drug development sectors of Ayush.

He said that the recently formed National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy have aligned Ayush education according to the new education policy and are attracting new talents to the extent that, not only Ayush is the first choice of treatment but could also become the first choice for students seeking medical education.

Sonowal added that homeopathy medicines are easily administered and public acceptance of homeopathy is high.

MoS for Ayush and Women and Child Development Dr Mahendrabhai Munjpara, who was also present on this occasion, highlighted that the Homoeopathy is very effective in treating various diseases and it is safer and affordable.

The delegates of this convention included homoeopathic researchers, scientists from interdisciplinary streams, practitioners, students, industrialists along with representatives of various homoeopathic associations.

