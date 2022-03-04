Sarbananda Sonowal Announces Over ₹100 Crore Investment Boost For AYUSH Healthcare Sector In Nagaland

Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated an integrated AYUSH Hospital at Razha Chedema in Kohima.

A state-of-the-art Ayurvedic college will be developed at Longleng in Nagaland, the cost of which is estimated at 70 crores.

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday announced a major investment of more than 100 crores to develop the AYUSH Healthcare sector in the state of Nagaland. With the allocated funds, four integrated AYUSH hospitals (one 30-bedded AYUSH hospital and three-10 bedded hospitals) along with one Ayurvedic college which will be developed in the state, the Ministry said in a release today.

The 30-bedded AYUSH hospital will be developed at Kihpire while the 10 bedded AYUSH hospitals will be developed, one each at Mokokchung, at Nagaland University in Dimapur & Wokha, according to the release.

In order to give the higher education in AYUSH a fillip in the region, the union minister announced setting up of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic college at Longleng. The cost of this college is estimated at 70 crores.

Earlier today, Sonowal also inaugurated an integrated AYUSH Hospital at Razha Chedema in Kohima.

Northeast could become the hub in AYUSH sector

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that Northeast has an immense potential to become the hub in the AYUSH sector, and Nagaland is no exception with a lot of potential to be tapped.

He continued, "With our rich traditional knowledge base in folk medicine & the bounty of flora that Mother Nature has blessed us with, it is important that we seize this opportunity. We can become the springboard for AYUSH sector in the country and create an eco-system to provide health & wellness solutions for people of India as well as our neighbouring countries. This will give us economic strength and our community will be blessed with a healing touch to treat human illness."

The Ministry of AYUSH has been making a sincere attempt to unlock the huge value that the rich bio-diverse region of Northeast possess. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to unlock this potential to empower people of Northeast & region to become the driver of the new growth engine of India. The PM has directed the government to commit and provide all the platforms for Northeast so that the region can seize their opportunity. The AYUSH Minister - guided by this vision to enable the people of Northeast - has provided a shot in the arm for the AYUSH sector in the region with an investment of 172 crores - in Nagaland and Mizoram put together. As many as 10 new AYUSH hospitals will be built in these two states and one Ayurvedic college will be built, the release noted.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare of Government of Nagaland, S Pangnyu Phom, and Minister of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs of Government of Nagaland, Dr Niekiesalie Kire, along with senior officials of Nagaland government and AYUSH ministry attended the meeting.