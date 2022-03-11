Regional Research Institute Of Unani Medicine In Srinagar To Be Developed As AYUSH Center of Excellence: Sonowal

Unani Day 2022 celebrations in Srinagar.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, has published "WHO Benchmarks for the Training of Unani Medicine."

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the International Conference on Unani Medicine at SKICC in Srinagar. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister announced that the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine will be developed as AYUSH Center of Excellence in Ilaj bi'l-Tadbir (Regimental Therapy).

On the occasion of Unani Day, several distinguished experts including Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State for Women & Child Development and AYUSH, spoke on "Diet and Nutrition in Unani Medicine for Good Health & Well-Being."

"The importance of balance and nutritious diet is key to a healthy life and prevention as well as treatment of disease. Dietotherapy is an important mode of treatment. Unani physicians recommend treatment by suitable modifications in diet before treatment with drugs," Sonowal said.

He also announced that the plan for upgradation of the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine into an AYUSH Center of Excellence in Ilaj bi'l-Tadbir (Regimental Therapy). This is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narandra Modi to accord highest importance to the multifaceted development of Indian systems of medicine including Unani medicine, he noted.

Further, he informed that the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, has published "WHO Benchmarks for the Training of Unani Medicine". This document will address the aspects like training requirements for good-quality Unani medicine services.

In his address, Dr Mahendrabhai said that diet is very important as it is the basic source of energy, and that Unani Medicine provides detail guidelines for healthy food habits to maintain health and prevent diseases. He lauded the role of Ayush system in immunity enhancement through drugs and medicinal foods and fighting against COVID-19. He also appreciated the contributions of Central Council For Research In Unani Medicine (CCRUM) in research and development in Unani Medicine.

Unani e-books, mobile apps on single Unani drugs launched

The inaugural session also witnessed the release of conference souvenir, eight books published by the CCRUM, and two Unani e-books developed by National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage functioning under CCRAS at Hyderabad.

The titles of the CCRUM books released are 'Orientation Guidelines for Community Health Officers (Under Unani Stream)', 'Antiarthritic Plants in Unani Medicine', 'Hepatoprotective Plants in Unani Medicine', 'Glimpses of Activities and Achievements of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine', 'Advanced Analytical Methods for Quality Control of Unani Drugs - Araqiyat (Distillates)', 'Riyad al-Adwiya (Urdu translation)' 'Adwiya Kabidiyya: Qadeem-o-Jadeed Tahqiqat ki Raushni mein', 'National Formulary of Unani Medicine, Vol. IV, 2nd Edition'.

Launching the mobile apps on Single Unani Drugs, Unani treatment guidelines and know your temperament application, the Union Minister appreciated all stakeholders as it was first of its kind initiative of CCRUM, Ministry of Ayush in the field of Unani Medicine.

This was followed by distribution of YCB certificates to felicitate yoga instructors, exchange of Yoga MoU and live yoga performance, release of CCRUM Apps and presentation of NABH Accreditation Certificate to RRIUM Srinagar.

Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Shri Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, National Commission for India System of Medicine, Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) and Dr. M. A. Qasmi, Adviser (Unani), Ministry of Ayush also graced the conference organized by the CCRUM, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India as part of Unani Day 2022 celebrations on March 10-11, 2022 in hybrid mode.