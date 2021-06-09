Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali group has reportedly run into controversy once again this time in Nepal. Some media reports said that the Himalayan nation’s Department of Ayurveda and Alternative Medicine has imposed a ban on the distribution Patanjali’ immunity booster kit Coronil. But a Health Ministry Spokesperson there has refuted the report. “The Nepal government has not ordered any ban against Patanjali's coronil kits” Dr Krishna Prasad Poudyal the spokesperson at Nepal's Health Ministry said as quoted by PTI. Pantanjali had launched Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak and promoted as Covid-19 cure.