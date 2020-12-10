Air pollution is not good for your lungs. The chemical present in smog gets deposited within the respiratory tract and causes symptoms like wheezing breathlessness suffocation and a feeling of heaviness in the chest. According to Ayurveda this is caused by the accumulation of Kapha Dosha in the body. Other than an increase in air pollution tobacco smoking use of coal for cooking construction work and indoor pollutants (radon gas) are all causes of bronchitis cancer and other serious respiratory disorders. According to Dr Partap Chauhan Director Jiva Ayurveda ‘’Air pollution aggravates the imbalance in Prana Vata and Shleshaka Kapha