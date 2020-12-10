Today, many people are looking at Ayurveda for a solution to their health issues as this is more natural than modern medicine. It is especially good for respiratory ailments.

Air pollution is not good for your lungs. The chemical present in smog gets deposited within the respiratory tract and causes symptoms like wheezing, breathlessness, suffocation and a feeling of heaviness in the chest. According to Ayurveda, this is caused by the accumulation of Kapha Dosha in the body. Other than an increase in air pollution, tobacco smoking, use of coal for cooking, construction work and indoor pollutants (radon gas) are all causes of bronchitis, cancer, and other serious respiratory disorders. Also Read - Air pollution exposure may increase the risk of oral cavities and mouth cancer

According to Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda, ‘’Air pollution aggravates the imbalance in Prana Vata and Shleshaka Kapha, which leads to the production of shleshma (mucus) and settles in the nasal area and clogs the channels of the sinuses. Due to the underlying imbalance in Prana Vata and Shleshaka Kapha, sinus is caused.’’ Also Read - Respiratory disorders on rise in Delhi-NCR due to toxic air: Ways to stay safe

AYURVEDIC REMEDIES FOR STRONG LUNGS

Ayurveda is an ancient healing therapy of India. It makes use of herbs and natural ingredients to correct imbalances and boost the immune system. Today, many people are looking at Ayurveda for a solution to their health issues as this is more natural than modern medicine. It is especially good for respiratory ailments and uses has many herbs and home remedies that can protect and strengthen your lungs and keep your respiratory system healthy. Dr Chauhan reveals a few of them here. Also Read - Respiratory issues and pollution: Here's what homeopathy suggests

Kavala (oil pulling)

Kavala or Gandusha is a process of gargling with oil. Usually, sesame oil is used for the process. Oil pulling process cleanses the throat of phlegm, clears the sinuses and reduces the risk of allergic reaction in the respiratory system. Take a small amount of any edible oil, sesame or sunflower, and swish around your mouth for a few minutes and spit out. Repeat this process every morning for a few days.

Lung Toner Ayurvedic Tea

Take 3-4 tulsi leaves, a small amount of mulethi and pipali, blend and boil them in water until it is reduced to half. Strain the water in a cup and add mishri (cane sugar). Sip the tea warm. This will cleanse the lungs and liquefy the Kapha.

Ghee in Nostrils

Dip your little finger in liquid ghee and massage each nostril. Sniff deeply allowing the ghee to get inside the nasal passage. You may also lie down and pour 2-3 drops in each nostril. This helps in clearing the nasal congestion and balancing Kapha.

Vasp Swedana (inhaling steam)

Mucosal secretions produced in the nose and throat expel pollutants, smoke and dirt particles that are inhaled daily. Vasp Swedana is an Ayurvedic process that keeps the mucosal layer healthy. You can do it at home; in 1 litre of steaming water, add 2-3 drops of Eucalyptus or peppermint oil and inhale the steam.

Pranayama

Pranayama helps in increasing the capacity of the lungs and boosts your immunity to fight lung diseases. Practicing Kapalbhati helps in relieving shortness of breath, congestion in the chest and clears mucus in the air passage. Ujjayi, Shitali and Anulom Vilom are some other Pranayama techniques that will help in keeping your lungs healthy.