Prolonged Screen Time Can Harm Your Precious Eyes: Ayurveda Tips To Reduce Eye Strain

Excessive screen time can cause eye strain and tiredness.

Spending long hours in front of screens, whether for work or leisure, can lead to an array of eye problems such as eye strain, parched eyes, and even vision impairment.

Burning, itchy and tired eyes, watery or dry eyes, blurred or double vision, headache, difficulty concentrating, all these are symptoms of eye strain. In the modern era of ubiquitous technology, it's common for individuals to spend hours glued to screens, whether for work or leisure. However, this sedentary lifestyle can harm our precious eyes, resulting in an array of ocular ailments such as eye fatigue, parched eyes, and even vision impairment. To prevent these visual woes and safeguard our eyes, we must integrate certain practices into our daily routine to preserve good eye health.

Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, CEO of Jagat Pharma & Director of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, has suggested some easy Ayurveda tips to ensure your eyes remain tip-top, even while working on a screen for prolonged hours.

Wash your eyes with cool water

One of the most effective ways to soothe tired eyes is to splash cool water on them. This helps to refresh the eyes and reduces strain.

Practice Tratak

Tratak is a yoga practice that involves focusing your gaze on a single point, such as a candle flame or a picture, for an extended period. This helps to strengthen eye muscles and improves concentration.

Take Triphala

Triphala is an Ayurvedic herbal supplement known to improve eye health and reduce eye strain. It contains three herbs - amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki - with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Practice eye exercises

Ayurveda recommends practising eye exercises such as eye rotations and eye palming to strengthen eye muscles and improve eye health. These exercises help to reduce eye strain and improve vision.

Blink frequently

Staring at a screen for a long period can cause dry eyes as we tend to blink less. Make a conscious effort to blink frequently to keep your eyes moist and reduce strain.

Massage your temples

Massaging your temples with Brahmi oil helps to relieve eye strain and promote relaxation. Brahmi oil is known for its calming properties and can help to reduce stress and tension in the eyes.

Eat a balanced diet

Consuming a balanced diet is important for good eye health. Vitamin A is necessary for maintaining healthy eyes and improving vision. Include foods rich in vitamin A, such as carrots, spinach, and sweet potatoes, in your diet.

Use rose water

Rose water is a natural remedy for reducing eye strain and fatigue. Dip a small cotton ball in rose water and place it on your closed eyes for a few minutes to soothe tired eyes.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

The 20-20-20 rule is a simple practice that involves taking a break from the screen every 20 minutes and focusing on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This helps to reduce eye strain and improve eye health.

Avoid working in dim light

Working in dim light can strain your eyes and lead to eye fatigue. Ensure that your workspace is well-lit and avoid working in dimly lit areas.

Use an anti-glare screen

An anti-glare screen can help to reduce glare and reflections from your screen, reducing eye strain and fatigue.

Avoid staring at the screen for too long

Excessive screen time can cause eye strain and tiredness. Take regular breaks and avoid working on the screen for too long at a stretch.

"Follow these tips to reduce eye strain, improve eye health, and prevent vision problems. Also, do remember to take breaks, practice eye exercises, and maintain a balanced diet to keep your eyes healthy and strong," Dr. Basu concluded.