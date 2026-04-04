Postpartum care in ayurveda: Essential do’s and don’ts every new mother must follow during the sutika period

Know essential Ayurvedic postpartum care tips, including do's and don'ts during the sutika period, to support faster recovery, hormonal balance, and overall well-being for new mothers.

Women's lives go through many health stages. Menstruation in early life, followed by pregnancy, and then delivery. In ancient times, it was said that a new life begins after delivery. During this time, the body undergoes physical, mental, and hormonal changes. In Ayurveda, the period after delivery is called the Sutika period, which generally lasts 40 to 45 days. Proper care during this time not only improves the mother's current health but also reduces the risk of future serious illnesses. This is why, even today, in many areas of India, women are kept in a separate room after delivery to ensure they get adequate physical and mental rest.

So, what are you waiting for? In this article, we will tell you what women should and should not do after delivery, according to Ayurveda. Here's an Ayurvedic guide for new mothers' postnatal care.

What to do after delivery according to Ayurveda?

Experts at Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth say that in Ayurveda, the period after delivery is called the Sutika period. In some places, it is also called Japa.

1. Eat nutritious food

Ayurveda states that after delivery, a woman's body goes into recovery mode. During this time, one should eat light, warm, and easily digestible foods. For 40 to 45 days after delivery, it is recommended to eat mung beans, ghee, soup, khichdi, spices like celery, dry ginger, and fenugreek. This type of food improves digestion and provides strength for the body to recover. Drinking lukewarm water helps in removing toxins from the body.

2. Drink warm water

Women typically drink cold water. However, Ayurveda recommends drinking lukewarm water after delivery. Lukewarm water improves the digestive system and flushes out toxins from the body.

3. Abhyanga massage

During delivery, women experience pain similar to that of broken bones. Ayurveda considers postpartum oil massage essential for recovery from this pain. Massage with sesame and mustard oil after delivery strengthens weakened muscles and reduces pain.

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4. Yoga and Pranayama

After 20 to 25 days have passed since delivery, women should begin light yoga and pranayama exercises after consulting a doctor. Yoga and pranayama increase body strength.

5. Belly Binding

Ayurveda has a tradition of postpartum abdominal ligation to reduce the stretched abdominal muscles. Tying a belt or cotton cloth around the abdomen allows the stomach to move freely. Ayurveda states that postpartum ligation helps the uterus to return to normal faster.

What not to do after delivery according to Ayurveda?

According to Ayurveda, women should avoid cold foods like cold water, ice cream, and refrigerated food for at least one year after delivery. This increases the Vata Dosha in the body, which can lead to various diseases. After delivery, the body goes into recovery mode. Spicy and oily foods can disrupt digestion, leading to increased gas, constipation, and weakness. Therefore, these types of foods should be avoided after delivery. After delivery, the mother should avoid any mental stress. Mental stress is harmful to both the mother and the baby. Mental stress can reduce the quality and quantity of milk. For proper recovery after delivery, it's essential to get 8 to 10 hours of sleep daily. Lack of sleep slows down the body's recovery. Lack of sleep can lead to physical fatigue and pain.

If you have recently delivered, then definitely follow the rules mentioned above.

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