Post Pregnancy Weight Loss: Ayurvedic Diet Plan To Burn Belly Fat And Lose Weight

Are you looking out for tips to shed off those pregnancy weight gain? We have Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti around Ayurvedic to share the best Ayurvedic diet to get back to shape.

Are you a new mom? you must be eager to get back to your old clothes and level those maternity dresses, isn't it? But, pregnancy comes with a lot of challenges and one of them is weight gain. The onset of motherhood is an exciting phase for any woman. As she undergoes a plethora of changes within her of Sleepless nights, birthing scars, healing uterus, and an unappealing body, the most prominent one remains of the weight gained during the pregnancy. Yes, pregnancy can lead to a tremendous weight gain during the whole process, however, losing it takes time but it is not impossible. All that is required is proper guidance and knowledge about weight loss. There are many ways to get rid of the stubborn belly fat that one may see post-delivery, like following a healthy diet, to exercising regularly. But, nothing can beat Ayurveda. Ayurvedic ways of losing post-pregnancy weight gain has some amazing benefits along with weight loss. Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti around Ayurvedic, shares some of these Ayurvedic diet tips that a new mom may consider following to shed off those extra pregnancy kilos in no time. Why wait? let's know it all from her.

Why Pregnant Woman Gain Weight During The Process?

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Smita Naram explains what leads to this tremendous weight gain among pregnant ladies. Dr. Naram says that this gain of weight happens as the delivery leaves the enlarged uterus empty, thereby creating a vacuum, which immediately fills with vata. It is essential that this vata is slowly but completely removed so that the uterus can naturally shrink back to its normal size and all organs return to their original positions and the body comes back to balance.

Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Diet - Ayurvedic Way

Ayurveda suggests that for the first two days after delivery take a very light diet such as khichdi or vegetable soup. After giving birth, agni is low and the body is too weak to digest any heavy foods. It requires only light, warm, comforting food, which is easy to absorb and gives nourishment.

Dr Naram suggests that after the first few days, for at least 1 months the new mother must eat daily several sprigs of fresh dill, take plenty of spinach, fenugreek leaves, green leafy vegetables, aubergine, chicory, artichoke, and other bitter-tasting vegetables, and avoid wheat in her diet. She can eat more rice, millet, quinoa, amaranth, spelt, and kamut.

Dr. Naram also suggests the use of herbs to fight the formation of gas inside the stomach. "This diet along with Ayurvedic herbal tea with dill seeds, ajwain, and dry ginger powder will help towards losing post-pregnancy weight easily," Dr Naram told TheHealthSite.com.

Disclaimer: This diet is backed by Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti around Ayurvedic, however, for your own safety, please consult a doctor before making any changes to your daily diet.

