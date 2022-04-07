Post-Pandemic Health Care: How To Keep A Balance In The Body Via Ayurveda

On World Health Day, Ayurveda experts have highlighted the importance of a healthy life in a post-pandemic world and shared some easy tips to balance your doshas.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made people be more aware and alert about their body and immune system. More and more people are now approaching a holistic way of living. With our fast-paced lives, it's important to keep a balance between the body, mind and soul. On World Health Day, Ayurveda experts have highlighted the importance of a healthy life in a post-pandemic world and shared some tips you can follow easily at home to keep a balance within your body.

Rasayana programs help you keep healthy, look and feel younger

Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti said, "Our bodies constantly go through changes in their microcellular structures. Every day millions of cells die, and millions of new cells are born. In other words, after every 10 to 15 years, you will have a new body. It is important for our bodies to replace aging cells and produce new cells constantly. Rasayana programs play a vital role in helping our body achieve these goals. Rasayana programs helps in becoming healthy along with looking and feeling younger."

According to Dr. Naram, these rejuvenation programs should be practiced regularly for better results.

Before breakfast, have one or two teaspoons of pure cow ghee. You can have it with half a glass of warm water or have it directly. Ghee stimulates Agni, enhances metabolism and preserves mental and physical strength which leads to abundant energy and immunity.

In the afternoon, have half a glass of white pumpkin juice with the juice of one fresh amla (Emblic fruit) and half a teaspoon of raw cane sugar or honey. Pumpkin keeps you energetic and fresh. It is also very good for the brain, and has the property to control blood pressure, and balance emotions. This will also help in relieving stress and anxiety remarkably. Amla improves your metabolism, improves appetite, relieves acidity, which is Tridoshaharin in Ayurveda.

Apart from following this daily routine, undergoing detox programs once a year or every alternative year is the best and most effective rejuvenation program. Detox programs helps get rid of all the toxins, heals and rejuvenates the body and revitalize the mind and emotions. Detox treatments prevent relapses of chronic health conditions, as well as promotes a healthy body mind and emotions. You feel more energetic, freedom from illnesses and look younger than your age!

"Ayurved is about cleansing your body, preventing and treating body and chronic disease through safe and natural treatments. When one follows a healthy lifestyle, mind, body and soul are rejuvenated and it keeps you more energetic," asserted Dr. Naram.

By Healing Oneself, We Can Heal The Planet

"Adoption and Promotion of 'Holistic Health', encompassing complete mental, physical and emotional well-being is the basic underlying principle of Ayurveda, the oldest healthcare system that originated in the Indian subcontinent," noted Vikas Chawla, Founder & Director, Vedas Cure.

Resonating with the theme of World Health Day 2022, 'Our Planet, Our Health', the Ayurvedic health parameters have always placed emphasis on healing oneself by endorsing the intake of healthy nutrition and yogic practices.

Chawla believes "by healing oneself, we can heal the planet because positive change emanates from us first and then takes over the universe, being a fundamental pillar of much-needed change."

She added, "To improve the health of the planet, we must elongate its longevity and for that, we need to practice healthy and environmental friendly measures. The Ayurvedic philosophy has always given importance to attacking and eradicating the root cause of any problem rather than reacting to or controlling the symptoms of the problem."

