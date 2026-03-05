Post-Holi: Ayurveda skincare tips to calm irritated skin naturally

Finding ways to calm irritated skin naturally? Try these Ayurveda skincare tips to get rid of toxic colours and promote better skin health.

Ayurveda skincare tips: Holi festival can bring joy and happiness into our lives, but you are likely to pay with your skin. Most colours in the market are made of synthetic colours, so extended exposure to the sun can cause skin reactions such as itchiness, dryness and inflammation.

Ayurveda skincare tips post Holi celebrations

Post-Holi celebration, people often tend to resort to heavy chemical-based skincare products to treat irritated skin but that may be where you go wrong when it comes to better skin health. Here are some Ayurveda skincare tips to calm irritated skin naturally:

Begin with oil cleansing: To get rid of harmful colours from your skin and hair, apply a generous amount of oil onto your face and hair, let it sit for a minute before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. You can rub the product into circular motions to help the oil break down stubborn pigments without disrupting your skin barrier. Use a gentle cleanser: Post-Holi celebrations, do not use harsh face washes or scrubs, as the condition of your skin will worsen if it is irritated. According to Ayurveda's Pitta Dosha, heat and inflammation should be cooled and not deprived. Therefore, wash your face with a gentle herbal cleanser. Moisturization is non-negotiable: Playing Holi in the sun can leave the skin feeling tight and depleted. You can apply a moisturiser to restore lost hydration to help calm irritation and bring back softness and glow. Hydration is key: Most people often report cases of dehydration after the festival of colours. Ensure to cool down internally by drinking plenty of water, as you avoid fried foods that may contribute to heat in the body. Cooling face pack: You can also apply a basic face pack made by yourself at the comfort of your home. Mix cucumber juice or rose water with multani mitti to treat skin irritation. Nonetheless, when your skin is very dry, use mashed ripe banana and honey instead of multani mitti to make your skin moist. Avoid exfoliating immediately: Removing the stubborn colour may be a temptation, but scrubbing excessively may aggravate the redness and sensitivity. Ayurveda recommends natural oils and mild cleansing to get rid of the colour slowly. Protect and rest: The skin after Holi celebrations is hypersensitive to sunlight. Therefore, wear a light mineral sunscreen whether you're staying inside or stepping out for errands. Above all things, sleep should be put first. According to Ayurvedic philosophy, it is through proper rest that the body can repair and rebalance all three doshas.

"Colours, sun exposure, repeated washing, and harsh chemicals can disturb your skin barrier, dry out your hair, and even imbalance your doshas leading to irritation, dullness, fatigue and scalp sensitivity," states Sarvagun Ayurvedic Hospital. "Abhyanga and Shirodhara help detoxify, nourish and rebalance your doshas naturally restoring glow, calmness, and overall wellness from within. True recovery isn't a quick fix, it balances."

