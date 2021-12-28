Post-Covid Hair Loss: Ayurvedic Home Remedies You Must Try For Lustrous, Healthy Locks

According to many patients who have recovered from the deadly infection recently, hair loss, hair fall, and hair breakage are a big struggle for them post-recovery. Concerning isn't it? But, worry not, we get you! Read on.

Hair fall is everyone's problem these days, especially for those who apply a lot of chemicals to their hair. Strong hair colours, heat, dust, etc, damages the hair strands to a great extend. But, there's another problem that has come into the light, post-COVID hair loss. Yes, COVID-19 which has taken the whole world in its grip with its damaging effects on the lungs and the heart, is now proving to be an enemy for the hair as well. According to many patients who have recovered from the deadly infection recently, hair loss, hair fall, and hair breakage are a big struggle for them post-recovery. Concerning isn't it? But, worry not, we get you! Thankfully, Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine offers solutions to this problem of hair loss that are natural and devoid of any side effects.

So, what comes to your mind when one says hair problems? hair loss (losing more than 100 strands a day is concerning), baldness (severe hair fall can lead to this issue in no time), hair breakage (when you do not provide sufficient nutrition to your hair, it starts breaking). So, when it comes to such serious hair problems, Ayurveda, with its wisdom of the ancient Indian sages collected over 5,000 years, can be your best bet. Here are some simple yet effective tips that you can try at home to deal with Post-COVID hair loss problems.

Reduce Your Mental Stress

Have you ever given it a thought -- exactly when do you lose your hair strands mostly? It is when you take a lot of stress. Yes, stress is a big culprit of excessive hair loss. So, it is important for you to live a stress-free life that is also free of unhealthy habits. According to the Ayurveda, Doshas get imbalanced due to mental stress, which, coupled with poor lifestyle choices, like smoking and alcohol, can lead to other serious hormonal changes and thus begins the journey of hair loss.

What Can Be Done?

To reduce the level of stress, you need to practice more yoga asanas and meditation. Practicing meditation daily can help you to overcome stress and thus help you in combating hair loss. Quit smoking, drinking alcohol, these together will make your life stress-free and help deal with unexplained hair loss.

Follow A Healthy Diet

What you feed your body, is what keeps your body moving. Eating healthy is also great for your hair loss problems. When you eat clean and avoid the junk, spicy and oily foods, you end up providing less amount of nutrients that your body requires to stay healthy. Nutrients like iron, magnesium, proteins, and vitamins (A, B, C, D, E, and K) are essential for proper hair growth, and an imbalance in nutrients can lead to hair issues.

What To Eat?

Keep your plate clean. Eat a balanced diet which comprises of:

You may like to read

Moderate amounts of healthy fats like ghee or nuts. Keep yourself hydrated and drink plenty of water. Some specific foods that help fight hair loss include leafy vegetables, yogurt, cucumber, coriander, and sesame seeds. Add nuts to your breakfast bowl, such as almonds, walnuts, pecans, etc.

Oil your Hair Frequently

One of the best cures for hair loss is oil. There's nothing better than oil therapies and massages to help your hair grow faster. Regularly oiling your hair and massaging it can stimulate the blood vessels in your scalp thus helping in hair growth. You can use coconut oil, almond oil, bhringraj oil, and massage your hair at night, keep the hair lightly tied overnight and then wash it off with a mild or herbal shampoo.

(Disclaimer: These recommendations provide only general health guidelines. Consult your health care professional for individual guidance.)