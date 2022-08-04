Poppy Seeds: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Khus Khus

Poppy seeds are one of the most popular herbs that offer many health benefits. Here are the benefits and side effects of Khus Khus you should know about.

Poppy seeds are small and black that are shaped like kidneys. Along with mustard and garlic, poppy seeds are a common ingredient in Indian cuisine. It is popularly known as Khus Khus in Hindi. It is widely used throughout South Eastern Europe and Southern Asia. Scientifically known as Papaver somniferum, poppy seeds are good in culinary applications as well as for their extensive list of health advantages in treating a variety of conditions, including heart problems, digestive problems, insomnia, diabetes, and bone disorders and neurological issues.

Health Benefits Of Poppy Seeds

Here are all the health benefits of poppy seeds:

Rich in nutrients

Poppy seeds are rich in fibre, plant fats, calcium, magnesium, fats, protein, iron, zinc and other nutrients. Omega-6 versus omega-3 diets may be associated with a higher risk of inflammation and disease. As a result, you should avoid regularly consuming substantial amounts of poppyseed oil or other omega-6-rich oils. The oil and seeds of the poppy plant are also a strong source of polyphenols, an antioxidant that may reduce your chance of developing diseases like heart disease.

Relieves pain

Unwashed poppy seeds could contain thebaine, codeine, and morphine contamination. Consuming unwashed poppy seeds is dangerous and should only be done under a doctor's care, despite the fact that these substances might have the ability to reduce pain.

Good for your heart

Poppyseed oil is abundant in mono- and polyunsaturated fats and may be good for your heart and skin. Unsaturated fat-rich diets may up to 17 per cent lower your risk of heart attacks and stroke, according to research. Eating a diet high in omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids may make you more susceptible to inflammation and disease. It may be preferable to refrain from regularly taking high amounts of omega-6-rich oils, such as poppyseed oil.

Aids digestion

Poppy seeds are incredibly helpful in aiding digestion and increasing absorption of nutrients from food because they are a fantastic source of fibre. Additionally, it alleviates constipation and facilitates simple food digestion.

Avoids ulcers

Poppy seeds contain anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties that are extremely important in the treatment of many ulcers, including mouth ulcers, ulcerative colitis, peptic ulcers, canker sores, etc. The bioactive substances found in poppyseeds support wound healing and promote tissue regeneration.

Helps manage blood pressure

Poppy seeds include oleic acid, which actively contributes to regulating blood pressure levels and keeping them under control. Both in cases of high and low blood pressure, it is crucial. Enhancing cardiovascular endurance and enhancing heart function, lowers the risk of cardiac abnormalities such as heart attack, heart obstruction, stroke, etc.

Boosts immunity

Poppy seeds offer a number of traditional cures for boosting the immune system, fighting off germs, and protecting the body from numerous diseases. Additionally, it highlights the mineral zinc's potent antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal capabilities as well as its potent ability to fight against illnesses like fever, the common cold, sore throat, and other respiratory abnormalities.

Side Effects Of Poppy Seeds

When used in moderation, poppy seeds are generally regarded as safe. They might, however, result in a positive drug test. Additionally, you should never ingest unwashed poppy seeds because they increase your risk of addiction and unintentional death.