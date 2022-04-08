PM Modi, WHO Chief Dr Tedros To Attend Groundbreaking Ceremony Of GCTM at Jamnagar

GCTM will be the first and only Global Centre (office) for traditional medicine across the globe.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the site of the upcoming Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and met the top officials of the ministry and the state government to review the work progress.

The groundbreaking ceremony of GCTM is scheduled to held on 19 April, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO) would be attending the ceremony, the Ayush ministry said in a release.

The Ministry of Ayush had signed the Host Country Agreement with WHO for establishing this Global Centre for Traditional Medicine on 25 March in Geneva. The agreement was signed by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

With its interim office at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) in Gujarat, the Centre will be supported by an investment of about USD 250 million from the Government of India. The primary objective of GCTM is to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology and improve overall health of the communities' world over.

Promotion of traditional medicinal practices

[caption id="attachment_872994" align="alignnone" width="655"] Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting the site of the upcoming Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat.[/caption]

Speaking about the GCTM, Sonowal said, "It is a proud moment for all of India that a world class institution is being established in India. We must secure maximum from this opportunity of a world class institution by building scientific credibility of our traditional medicinal practices through clinical evaluation and scientific rationale. This would enable our rich traditional medicinal practices to reach farthest corners of the world to help people recover from ailments and enrich their lives."

Traditional medicine is a key pillar of health care delivery systems and plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and well-being not only in India but across the world. In recent year, traditional medicine therapies have also seen a major transformation as usage of artificial intelligence, technological innovations have made it more accessible to masses, the ministry added.

