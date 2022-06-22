On Edge? Ayurvedic Tips To Calm Anxiety

Anxiety, according to Ayurveda, is a Dosha imbalance caused by excess Vata in the nervous system.

Anxiety is the natural reaction of the body to stress. It is a feeling of worry and fear that researchers believe is instigated by a blend of factors ranging from environment to genetics to brain chemistry.

Anxiety, according to Ayurveda, is a Dosha imbalance caused by excess Vata in the nervous system. In Ayurveda, Vata is the mobile element. It is dry, light, rough, and mobile, just like the fall season. Anxiety is an expression of excess Vata in the Mano vaha srota, or mind channel. Simply put, it means you have a whirlwind mind. When it comes to rebalancing an excess Dosha, we follow the Ayurvedic principle of "like increases like and opposite balances."

Follow the following Ayurvedic tips to calm anxiety:

Balancing Feelings of Anxiousness

Fear and anxiety are two of the most common manifestations of excess Vata, and these imbalances are likely to be triggered by excesses in the light, cold, and dry qualities. As a result, increasing our exposure to heavy, warm, and oily influences through diet, lifestyle, and supportive herbs will generally serve to alleviate feelings of fear and anxiety. These properties aid in grounding, nourishing, and lubricating aggravated Vata.

Supportive Lifestyle Habits

Lifestyle therapies are an effective way to reduce Vata. They are beneficial in balancing Vata for another reason: elevated Vata tends to inhibit Agni (the digestive fire), making digestion irregular and unpredictable. After all, even the most perfect food or herb will not consistently promote a return to balance if we cannot digest it properly. Small changes in our lifestyle habits, on the other hand, frequently serve to quickly and efficiently pacify elevated Vata.

A Daily Routine

A daily routine has a calming and stabilising effect on the body. The mind and nervous system naturally start to relax once the body gets used to and learns to rely on a daily routine that includes elements like sufficient sleep, appropriate exercise, and nourishing spiritual practice. This alone helps to calm the mind's Vata.

Consider starting with a few simple changes:

Every morning, get up at the same time.

Each day, eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner around the same time.

Go to bed at the same time every night.

Mindfulness Practices

Re-patterning the mind takes time and focused attention, and daily practice is one of the best ways to ensure your success. Surprisingly, as little as fifteen minutes per day can be transformative, and committing to a daily practice will yield results quickly.

A Supportive Diet

Learning to eat a balanced diet can be a daunting and time-consuming task. The diet must be a wholesome source of warmth, nourishment, and grounding to balance Vata. While studying the nuances of eating a Vata-pacifying diet, as well as specific foods to balance Vata, it is probably best to focus on emphasising healthy, whole foods while minimising processed foods, stimulants, and refined sugars.

The article is written by Dr. Gaurav Tripathi, Ayurveda and Nutrition Expert, Birla Ayurveda.