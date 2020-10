Oil pulling, also known as “kavala” or “gundusha,” is an ancient Ayurvedic dental cleansing method that involves swishing a kind of edible oil in your mouth for a couple of minutes and then spitting it out. It is basically known to help remove certain types of harmful bacteria in the mouth and fight problems like tooth decay, bad breath, and gum disease. But some Ayurveda practitioners also claim that it can help treat several diseases and improve overall health by detoxifying the body’s lymph nodes and glands. Also Read - Ayurvedic treatment of PCOS: Herbs used to manage the symptoms

There are two ways of performing oil pulling. One is Ghandusha in which the oil is swished in the mouth for two to three minutes before spitting it out. The other method is called Kaval Graha, in which the oil is gently swished in the mouth for 15 to 20 minutes till it becomes thin and whitish in colour and then expelled, followed by a saltwater rinse. After this, you can brush and floss your teeth as you normally would do. Remember, the oil should never be swallowed. Oil pulling is usually practiced on an empty stomach in the morning before breakfast. It can be done one to three times in a day. Also Read - Drink lots of warm water and eat chyawanprash in post-COVID recovery period: Health Ministry

Which oil can be used for this ancient remedy?

Usually, sesame oil and mustard oil are used for oil pulling. Both these oils are known to have anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Experts suggest using about 15 to 25 ml of these oils or depending on how much you can hold. Adding a pinch of an antiseptic agent like salt or turmeric may give you better results. Also Read - Struggling from insomnia? This brahmi and ashwagandha decoction may help you get sound sleep

According to Ayurveda practitioners, the oil should be kept in your mouth till you start sweating slightly. This is believed to be a sign of toxins being released from your body. Sometimes you may also experience watery eyes and some discharge from the nose during the cleansing process. This helps remove stains and whiten the teeth as well as strengthen the gum. You can also use one tablespoon of coconut or olive oil.

In a study, Irish scientists from the Athlone Institute of Technology found that oil pulling with coconut oil helps prevent Streptococcus mutans, an acid-producing bacteria found in the mouth that can cause tooth decay. This benefit can be attributed to the fact that coconut oil is a good source of Vitamin E, lauric acid and monolaurin. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant while lauric acid and monolaurin are known for their anti-bacterial properties.

Unbelievable Benefits of Oil Pulling

In addition to promoting oral hygiene, oil pulling has long been used as a natural remedy for cold and sore throat. Proponents of this ancient practice claim that it helps in clearing blocked nasal passages and increasing immunity by removing the toxins and harmful bacteria from the body.

Dr. Bruce Fife, the author of the book “Oil Pulling Therapy: Detoxifying and Healing the Body Through Oral Cleansing”, claims that this therapy can reduce sinus problems by clearing the mucous from the throat.

Believe it or not, oil pulling can also improve your skin. Some modern Ayurveda followers also claim that oil gargles can strengthen jaws, reduce face flabbiness and improve skin. For instance, acne is also linked to the imbalance in the gut bacteria and oil rinsing can kill the bad bacteria in the mouth before it reaches other parts of your stomach. Thus, oil pulling may be effective in preventing acne breakouts.

One study from Ukraine suggested that the oil pulling may help resolve various illnesses like hormonal problems, heart-related diseases, and digestive ailments.

However, there is limited research on oil pulling, and debate is still on over its benefits.