Neem: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Native to India, neem offers a plethora of health benefits due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Here are some of the common benefits of neem you should know.

The neem tree (Azadirachta indica) is an Indian tropical tree. The leaf extract of the tree is used to treat lice and reduce plaque on teeth. Neem has chemicals that may aid in reducing blood sugar, treating gastric ulcers, killing germs, and preventing plaque buildup in the mouth. Although most of these claims are unsupported by scientific data, people use neem for lice, teeth plaque, gingivitis, psoriasis, insect repellent, and a variety of other things. Neem seed oil is also used to make pesticides.

Health Benefits Of Neem

This ancient herb contains properties that can help with many problems. Some of its benefits include:

Good for dandruff

Several anti-dandruff shampoos contain neem as a component. Although there is no scientific evidence to support its use, neem is an anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial that may aid with dandruff symptoms. According to some laboratory tests, neem has an anti-inflammatory component called Nimbin. Other investigations have discovered quercetin, a plant-based molecule with potent antifungal and antibacterial properties. However, more research is needed to say for certain that neem helps get rid of dandruff.

TRENDING NOW

Treats stomach ulcers

According to a study in Phytotherapy Research, neem can help in the treatment of stomach ulcers. Also known as peptic ulcers, this condition can cause stomach pain and other symptoms due to the development of too much stomach acid. According to the findings, neem bark extract can help reduce symptoms by partially blocking the acid's release.

Reduces acne

Neem has been part of many ayurvedic remedies that help treat acne, reduce blemishes and improve skin elasticity. Studies have shown that neem oil is effective due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. According to a 2013 study published in the Journal of Acute Diseases, neem oil can destroy a variety of acne-causing bacteria. It did so without causing skin irritation or dryness, which are common side effects of other acne medicines.

Helps with dental problems

The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting qualities of neem may help to maintain good oral health. Despite the fact that more research is needed, a study in Pharmacognosy shows that neem can help treat gingivitis, periodontitis, and tooth decay.

You may like to read

Fights liver and kidney disease

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of neem may aid in the fight against oxidative stress, which may benefit liver and kidney health. An accumulation of unstable chemicals known as free radicals causes oxidative stress. External sources increase the presence of free radicals, which your body naturally produces as a consequence of metabolism. Some medications, such as cancer medications, pain relievers, and antipsychotics, can cause oxidative stress, which can lead to tissue damage in the liver and kidneys.

According to a 2000 study published in the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, neem leaf extract was found to minimise liver damage caused by high-dose acetaminophen in rats. Another rat study published in Biomed Research International found that neem extract reduced the damage to kidney tissue caused by chemotherapy.

Side Effects Of Neem

While neem products are derived from natural sources, they are not immune from causing damage. Overuse of neem can cause more damage than you think. Some studies have shown concern that overconsumption of neem can damage kidney and liver health.

Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and children are not recommended to take neem as it can lead to problems. While creams containing neem extract are considered safe, the concentrated form of neem may irritate and lead to skin problems. It is best to talk to a doctor before including the herb in your daily life.

RECOMMENDED STORIES