Natural remedies for cancer: Do they work or fall short clinically?

Herbal remedies are often believed to cure Cancer but an expert claims that scientific evidence shows they lack proven clinical effectiveness despite promising laboratory results.

Humans have a long-held conviction that herbal or home remedies can cure cancer which is partially based upon our culture and traditions including fear of side effects when it comes to conventional treatment. While historically there have been many sources of pharmacologically active compounds found in nature the gap between biological plausibility and clinical efficacy in treating cancers is very larger than most people realizes.

Defining herbal and home remedies

According to Dr. Jay R. Anam, Breast Oncosurgeon and Director, SSO Cancer Hospital Herbal and natural home remedies consist of plant matter such as roots, leaves and extracts which are a combination of traditional herbs that aren't regulated by science-based medicine. Many of the most effective anticancer medications we have today were derived from plants like paclitaxel and vincristine. Dr. Anam says it is important to know that they only worked because years of rigorous scientific investigation were spent identifying, isolating and testing them in very precise dosages.

Examining popular remedies

Over the years laboratory studies have demonstrated that some substances like turmeric, green tea, ginger and herbal teas have interesting impacts on cancer cell proliferation and inflammation. Dr. Aman said, "Curcumin has been shown to reduce inflammation and inhibit cell proliferation in a preclinical laboratory setting and modulates pathways such as NF-kB, STAT3 and COX-2. Evidence suggests that ginger contains active compounds like gingerols may be somewhat effective in relieving symptoms caused by chemotherapy like nausea."

Several studies also use concentrations of these compounds much higher than the amount of bioactive ingredient(s) that can realistically get through a human body and utilize the benefits of the herbal ingredient(s). The doctor highlights that this is the gap that most people are unaware how results obtained from laboratory studies differ from real world results.

Translational gap: From bench to bedside

Dr. Aman notes, "The main limitation is that there is a translation failure." He continued, "Just because something has been shown to be effective in vitro does not mean that it will translate to a successful clinical outcome." Some of the reasons that could be attributed to multiple reasons include.

Pharmacokinetics: The pharmacokinetics of many of these compounds such as curcumin make it hard for the body to absorb the compounds effectively. In addition to poor absorption compounds that are often metabolized quickly and have very low bioavailability once they are in the circulation.

Dosing Disparity: Effective dosing in vitro usually has a much higher concentration than would be safe or feasible in a clinical setting.

Tumour Complexity: The biology of human tumours is complex because of the variety of factors that are present in the tumour microenvironment, immunological factors etc. which are not present in simple laboratory models.

The doctor says that systematic reviews and clinical trials that have been conducted thus far have not provided sufficient evidence that any herbal remedy can independently cause tumour regression or increase survival. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) continually state that there are no "validated cures" for cancer from herbal remedies.

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Risks of therapeutic substitution

Talking about the danger of using alternative medicine instead of supporting a physician's evidence-based approach for the treatment of cancer, the Breast Oncosurgeon warns that it could postpone surgery, chemotherapy or radiation allowing cancer to progress.

In his words, "As the cancer progresses it can make previously treatable cancers hardly treatable. In addition some herbal products may interact negatively with the chemotherapy medication by altering how the chemotherapy medication is metabolized by the body e.g. decreasing efficacy of the medication or increasing side effects."

According to the surgeon some herbs may impact the cytochrome P450 enzyme that metabolizes chemotherapy by decreasing the efficacy or increasing the toxicity of the medication. He notes that because there is no regulation of the herbal industry there is a good chance that the herbs may contain contaminants like heavy metals or that the product may not have the strength required such as different concentrations of the active ingredient.

He continued explaining how there is also a chance of psychological impacts when there are unrealistic expectations about the success of alternative therapies because when patients do not achieve the expected outcomes then it can erode their trust in the provider and the care they receive.

Highlights

No herbal remedy has been clinically proven to cure cancer Lab benefits of herbs like turmeric and ginger often don't translate into real world treatment results Replacing medical treatment with herbal remedies can delay care and worsen cancer outcomes Some herbal products may interfere with chemotherapy reducing its effectiveness or increasing risks An expert recommend herbal remedies only as supportive care and not as a substitute for proven cancer treatments

Integrative not alternative

Dr. Aman suggests that integral medicine should be implemented to support cancer patients through the use of herbal medicines. Some examples the surgeon recommends include:

Ginger is a beneficial herb for treating nausea

Lifestyle practices like mindfulness or healthy nutrition can also enhance overall health

He said, "Integrative oncology is the term for combining the best aspects of both medicine while not compromising on providing a proven form of treatment. In essence this means finding balance by using both traditional knowledge and scientific knowledge to guide our medical choices."

Herbal and home remedies provide both cultural and therapeutic value as it have the biochemical potential to support the ongoing development of pharmaceuticals. Currently available scientific evidence does not support the use of herbal or home remedies in the treatment of cancer as stand alone therapies. As per Dr. Aman in order to close the gap between traditional knowledge and modern oncology we must conduct scientifically rigorous clinical research rather than simply assuming efficacy. Until evidence is available these remedies should be viewed as complementary to legitimate cancer therapies rather than substitutions for validated cancer therapies.

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