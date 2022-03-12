National Seminar on ‘Ayurveda Aahar - Swastha Bharat Ka Aadhar’ Begins In New Delhi

AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth.

Our traditional healthcare system can help India reach the SDG 3 'Health for All' said Sarbananda Sonowal.

AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the 25th Convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. On the occasion, he also inaugurated a national level seminar on the theme of "Ayurveda Aahar - Swasth Bharat Ka Aadhar '' as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The two-day event - being held on March 11 & 12 - will provide the Certificate of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (CRAV) to a total of 155 successful students. The next session of CRAV, called Shishyopanayana, will also be held on March 12. As many as 225 students will be inducted for the next session. Every year RAV undertakes the ambitious CRAV programme which follows the traditional method of learning i.e Guru-Shishya parampara - the cornerstone of RAV. The CRAV is trying to revive this rich Indian system which has been disappearing along with the traditional Gurukuls.

RAV has also collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, (IITVaranasi) to start the PhD courses in Dravyaguna, Rasa Shastra and Bhaishajya Kalpana, Samhita and Siddhanta, Shalya, Panchkarma and Kaya chikitsa.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "To realize the full potential of Ayurveda, we must continue to move forward to provide effective patient-oriented outcomes. We remain committed to promote, propagate and provide all support to help Ayurveda move beyond its glorious past - to reach the epitome of patient care & wellbeing. Our traditional healthcare system can help India reach the SDG 3 'Health for All.' Here, also, the role of Ayurveda is immense."

Lifetime Achievement Award

The AYUSH Minister also conferred the "Lifetime Achievement Award '' to Dr Subhash Ranade and Vaidya Tarachand Sharma for their outstanding contribution throughout their life for promotion and propagation to Ayurveda within India & abroad.

Subhash Ranade is a leading academician and physician in the field of Ayurveda. He is the author of 155 books on Ayurveda and Yoga. He has worked as Prof. and Head, Dept. of Interdisciplinary School of Ayurveda and Prof. and Head, Dept. of Ayurveda Pune University and Principal of Ashtang Ayurveda College, Pune, India. Vaidya Tarachand Sharma has been serving Ayurveda since 1967 and has worked in various Ayurveda institutes and has been awarded with various awards. He is an expert in Nadi Visheshagya (Pulse Experts) and has also written about 21 books on Ayurveda.

The FRAV award was also given to Vaidyas who have been working in Ayurveda and providing patient care for the wellbeing of the society.