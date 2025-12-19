Nasya Therapy: Ancient Ayurvedic Practice Of Oiling Nasal Passages For Protection Against Airborne Irritants

While you can use face mask, air purifier, and do lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of developing serious health problems, Nasya therapy is considered one of the most effective method to clean the upper respiratory passage.

As we battle against poor air quality, environmental pollutants have become unavoidable and they can trigger certain respiratory health issues that cause nasal inflammation. Pollutants like smoke, vehicle emission, smog, dust particulates and fumes are some of the major contributors. Many government and private hospitals are receiving an increasing number of patients related to pollution related respiratory problems.

What is Nasya therapy?

Nasya therapy is an ancient Ayurvedic method to clean the upper respiratory passage by flushing out excessive mucus from your system. In the olden days, people often used Nasya therapy to treat various nasal problems, particularly sinus. It is a therapeutic treatment that is well-known for treating nasal infections like congestion, allergies, headaches, migraine, rhinitis, and others. There are various types of Nasya treatment such as Brumhana Nasya, Shamana Nasya, Marshya Nasya, Navana Nasya and Navana Nasya, all of which target different nasal issues.

What Oil Is Used For Nasya Therapy?

This ancient Ayurvedic therapy typically involves using herbal oils such as Anu thailam and ksheerabala 101. But it is not limited only to oil, Ayurvedic physicians also make use of extracts of raw herbs, powders, ghee, honey, milk, salt, water, etc., depending on the kind of treatment people are looking for.

Best Treatment For Oiling Nasal Passage

The best treatment for oiling nasal passage is Navana Nasya and Shamana Nasya, which are both known an oil based therapy for clearing congestion, reduce inflammation, and irritation, while nourishing tissues.

How To Perform Nasya Therapy?

You can perform a mild Nasya therapy at home by simply putting two drops of oil in each nostril. But practice this method, you must first warm your choice of herbal oil, lie down on your back and administer yourself gently. Once you are done with the process inhale gently and wait for the oil to penetrate. The founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa added, "Nasya therapy is practiced two or three times a week with preferable use of morning hours. Regular but moderate use will enable the advantages to become gradual and appropriately sustainable in everyday existence."

"In addition to comforting the nose, Nasya assists in improving the sleeping rhythm, emotional stability, better concentration and soothing sensory perception. In the long run, it cultivates the balance of the nervous system and the fine sense of being, which is beneficial to the overall health," the Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar concluded.

