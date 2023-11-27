Mustard Oil Benefits: 5 Hidden Ayurvedic Health Benefits of Consuming Sarso Ka Tel In Winter

Mustard Oil Benefits: 5 Hidden Ayurvedic Health Benefits of Consuming Sarso Ka Tel In Winter

Mustard Oil Health Benefits: From managing winter-triggered joint pain, to reducing cold and cough, mustard oil is one of the most effective Ayurvedic solutions to all your winter woes. Read on to know more.

Mustard oil, aka sarso ka tel, is one of the most commonly found ingredients in Indian kitchens. But how many of you know its long history of medicinal use? Mustard oil is extracted from the seeds of the mustard plant, Brassica juncea, and has a distinctive pungent aroma and flavor. While mustard oil is a versatile ingredient in Indian cuisine, its benefits extend beyond the culinary realm.

In this article, we will explore the many health benefits of adding this Ayurvedic oil to your diet, especially during the winter months.

Mustard Oil Health Benefits

Chilly and dry winds during the winter months are known for inviting common respiratory health complications, such as cold, flu, viral fever, skin rashes, etc. While there are many medicines that are available from pharmacists, we will tell you one simple home remedy that is not only natural and organic but also has amazing hidden winter health benefits - mustard oil. This ayurvedic ingredient not only provides relief from some common diseases but also provides relief from some serious diseases.

What Makes Mustard Oil An Excellent Ayurvedic Hero?

Mustard oil comes packed with omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients like Omega-6 fatty acids, polyunsaturated fats, Vitamin E, and minerals. Mustard oil works like a medicine for us in winter. Here is a complete list of benefits that you can enjoy by adding mustard oil to your daily routine during winter.

Helps Beat Cold And Flu Symptoms

The issue of cold and cough is extremely normal in winter. If you are a victim of these health issues, try to use some raw and compressed mustard oil. Just rub a few drops of mustard oil on your chest and nose and feel that instant relief. This oil also helps in getting rid of the mucus gathered in the chest and furthermore removes the bodily fluid.

Instant Relief From Nose Congestion

In case of a blocked nose, all you need to do is just add a few drops of mustard oil in steaming hot water, and take the steam. You can also put a few cloves of garlic in mustard oil, cook it for a while on a low flame, and put a few drops of it in your nose every night before sleeping. One can get relief from cold very quickly.

Keeps The Heart Healthy

Omega 3 unsaturated fats, omega 6 unsaturated fats, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated unsaturated fats present in mustard oil diminish ischemic coronary illness by half. In this way, consistently set up your food by treating it in mustard oil. Alongside this, eating a tad bit of it in bharta or salad is useful for the heart.

Instant Relief From Joint Pain

If winter joint pain is bothering you, try to add this oil to your daily routine. All you need to do is just heat a few drops of raw and compressed mustard oil along with a few garlic cloves. Now slowly massage this oil on the affected body parts.

Arthritis Pain Relief

Applying a lukewarm mustard oil massage helps relieve arthritis and enhance blood circulation. The minerals included in it aid in lowering hand and foot edoema.

Disclaimer: Mustard oil is Ayurvedic in nature, yet you need to be careful of how much you are adding this oil to your daily routine. In case the symptoms of your condition still remain, make sure to consult a doctor or a physician.