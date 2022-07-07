Monsoon Health Hazards: Ayurvedic Solution To Diseases That Come Along With The Rains

These simple everyday habits can help you have healthy lungs during monsoon. Hence the best way to take care of your lung is to take preventive measures today rather than waiting for an illness.

Following Ayurvedic dietary and lifestyle practices for monsoon can help to strengthen immunity and lower the risk of illness in the long run.

According to the science of Ayurveda, the division of year is conceptualized into six seasons, namely, Shishira,Vasanta, Grishma Varsha, Sharad and Hemant. This is mainly based on the movement of the sun into the northern and southern solastic positions, which is stated as Adana kala (Uttarayana) and Visharga kala (Dakshinayana) consisting of six months in each part. The term Adana means taking away and visarga is for giving, of strength and vigour . In Adana kala, the sun and the wind are powerful. During this period, the sun takes away the cooling qualities of earth due to its scorching heat and strength of the creatures on earth is diminished. In contrast, in Visharga kala, the sun releases strength to the people by empowering the moon and earth becomes cool due to the clouds, rain and cold wind. Hence, the varsha ritu (monsoon) or starting of monsoon is the indicator for the appearance of Visharga kala and restoration of lost strength during Adan kala, i.e., Shishir, Vasanta and Grishma ritus.

After the heat of summer, comes the cool annual monsoons between the months of July to September. The refreshing season starts, but along with the onset of rains come a host of diseases and infections that can cause a range of serious health threats for you and your family members.

In order to combat the infections and diseases, timely precautions are a must. Some simple yet powerful measures can make this monsoon a happy and safe season for you.

THE RISK OF MONSOON AILMENTS

Depending on your location and seasonal patterns in your area, the monsoon and its severity can vary a lot, and so can the types of diseases too. Your Vata and Pitta Doshas have something to do with it too.

Vata

Vata Dosha accumulates during the dry or dehydrating heat of the summer. It becomes aggravated during the rainy (monsoon) season, which causes weakened digestion, acidic atmospheric conditions.

Pitta

This accumulates during the rainy season due to the acidic conditions of the atmosphere and a weakened digestion. It is aggravated during autumn when the heat returns. This occurs after the cooling spell of the rainy season.

RISK FACTORS OF MONSOON DISEASES

These are also characteristics associated with the Vata and Pitta Doshas that dominate the season and imbibe it with these qualities. Hence, the increased risk of disorders. Some of the risk factors that are discernible include:

Difficulty in outdoor activities due to rains

Indulging in morning walks and exercise is difficult

Digestion is hampered

Cold conditions cause blood vessel constriction increasing the risks of hypertension and heart problems.

Changes in temperature and humidity stimulate changes in blood viscosity making it harder to manage diseases like diabetes.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 3.4 million people are affected by water-borne diseases in India. Children are the easiest victims because of a developing immune system that is prone to contracting diseases. The most common water-borne diseases are:

Typhoid

Cholera

Leptospirosis

Jaundice

Gastro-intestinal infections like vomiting, diarrhoea, and gastroenteritis.

TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH

Healthy living requires living life in harmony with the changing seasons and balancing the Doshas. This is why Ayurveda has seasonal guides for diet and lifestyle practices, known as Rituchary. In addition to adhering to such Ayurvedic practices, here are a few essentials that you should follow:

Be Mindful

Make it a point to continue your disciplined daily routines, especially the practice of mindfulness meditation. Mindfulness will also help you to be more aware of changes in your body and the environment, allowing you to instantly identify and address problems, whether weakened digestion, dry skin or stiffness of the joints.

Get Your Health Checks

The symptoms of conditions like diabetes and heart disease tend to surface only in advanced stages. That is why it is important to undergo routine blood sugar tests and heart health checks, such as stress tests or treadmill tests. This can help to detect any changes before symptoms even develop, allowing for preventive action.

Seek Panchakarma Therapy

When administered in a reputed expert clinic, Panchakarma therapy can be a lifesaving procedure. Although most commonly regarded as a detox treatment, offering much greater health benefits as is evident from research. In fact, Panchakarma therapy is known to offer benefits for patients suffering from heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, stress disorders and other lifestyle diseases.

While patients with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or heart disease need to be particularly cautious and should constantly monitor their health during monsoon, the season can also pose health risks to people who are otherwise healthy. Simple solutions include lifestyle change and preparing yourself to combat water borne diseases. Following Ayurvedic dietary and lifestyle practices for monsoon can help to strengthen immunity, preserve the optimal balance of Doshas and lower the risk of illness in the long run.

(This article is authored by Dr Rohit Sane, MD & CEO, Madavbaug Clinic & Hospitals)