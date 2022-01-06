Mint Leaves (Pudina): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

For oily skin, mix the powder of curd and mint leaves in multani mitti and keep it for half an hour. Blend it well, apply it to the face and neck and wash with lukewarm water. This is an effective remedy to keep oily skin smooth.

People have used mint or pudina for thousands of years to treat a variety of ailments. Here are some incredible health benefits of mint leaves that you must know.

Known for its cool and refreshing taste, pudina or what we commonly call mint leaves are usually used to add flavour to foods and drinks. These amazing leaves are also a popular ingredient in toothpaste, mouthwash, breath mints and chewing gums. Apart from adding flavour to your food and freshness to your toothpaste, mint leaves also provide multiple health benefits. This herb has been used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of ailments, including digestive problems, common colds, sinus infections, and headaches. According to Ayurveda, pudina or mint leaves pacify all doshas, especially pitta and treat respiratory disorders.

There are over a dozen of varieties of mint plants, including peppermint and spearmint, that belong to the genus Mentha. Mint leaves can be used fresh, in dried forms, brewed as a tea, or concentrated into an essential oil.

Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves

Mint is a good source of vitamins and antioxidants. It also contains fair amounts of phosphorus, calcium, iron, fibre, and manganese. However, the nutrient composition varies among different varieties. Below are some of the popularly known health benefits of mint leaves or pudina.

TRENDING NOW

Treat digestive issues

Mint leaves has been used for centuries as a remedy for digestive problems, such as gas, bloating and indigestion. Studies suggest that peppermint oil can help relax the digestive system and relieve spasms in your gut. According to a study, peppermint oil capsules helped reduce irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) by 40 per cent after four weeks, compared to only 24.3 per cent with placebo. Clinical trials in children also found that taking peppermint oil reduced the frequency, length and severity of abdominal pain. Mint is also found effective in treating nausea and easing morning sickness.

Improve blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Animal studies indicate that peppermint tea could lower blood pressure. In one study, oral administration of menthol, the main component of peppermint, reduced 24-hour mean arterial systolic and diastolic blood pressure in hypertensive rats.

Provide relief from colds and allergies

Menthol, the active ingredient in peppermint, is known as an effective decongestant. This is the reason menthol is widely used in cough syrups to help soothe sore throats and suppress coughing. It may also help get relief from stuffy noses caused by colds or allergies. Research suggests that inhaling menthol appears to make breathing easier, presumably due to the cooling sensation it creates upon inhalation.

You may like to read

Mint also contains rosmarinic acid, a plant compound also found in rosemary, which is associated with reduced symptoms of allergic reactions, such as runny nose, itchy eyes and asthma.

Beat stress and anxiety

The refreshing smell of mint can have positive effects on mood, calm your mind and relieve you from stress. A study conducted by Wheeling Jesuit University showed that peppermint is associated with decreased anxiety, fatigue, and frustration and greater levels of alertness while driving. A few studies also suggest that topical application of peppermint oil might be beneficial for tension headaches.

So, if you're stressed, consider having a peppermint candy, drinking mint tea or adding a drop of mint oil into your bath water to relax your mind.

Boost immunity

Mint is packed with vitamins and antioxidants to improve your immunity. Studies have shown that peppermint oil can effectively kill bacteria, including common food-borne bacteria E. coli, Listeria and Salmonella, Staphylococcus and pneumonia-linked bacteria.

Reduce chronic pain

Peppermint oil has been traditionally used to relieve pain associated with arthritis for years. However, there is not enough evidence to support the pain-relieving effects of peppermint. Mint oil is used in traditional Chinese remedies for the treatment of sprains, joint pains and inflammation. In a study, peppermint inhalation aromatherapy reduced the pain and anxiety caused by intravenous catheterization in cardiac patients.

Help in breastfeeding pain

Sore and cracked nipples can make breastfeeding painful and difficult. It is one common cause of premature breastfeeding cessation. Research has shown that applying mint essential oil helps relieve pain and heal soreness and cracked nipples. Peppermint water use was associated with less nipple pain compared to the application of expressed breast milk.

Improve skin health

The powerful antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties of mint make it effective for the treatment of skin related problems like acne, and scars. The herb contains salicylic acid and vitamin A, which help control the secretion of sebum oil in the skin and treat or prevent acne. In addition, the presence of menthol and natural antioxidants make mint leaves an amazing cleanser, toner, astringent and moisturizer for the skin. This is the reason why mint is used as an active ingredient in many skin care products.

Improve hair growth

Mint oil is believed to help stimulate hair growth and fight hair loss, as the herb contains a high amount of carotene and antioxidants. While the antimicrobial and antifungal properties may help ward off dandruff and head lice, the cooling effects of menthol in min help soothe the irritated scalp.

Boost brain power

Research suggests mint leaves are good for brain health. Different studies have found that mint extracts have the potential to treat Alzheimer's symptoms, smelling peppermint could enhance cognitive functions, improve memory, and increase alertness.

Side Effects Of Mint Leaves

Consumption of mint leaves or topical application of oil is safe for most people. Allergies to mint occur rarely. In people who are allergic to mint, the herb may trigger asthma.

Rarely, the consumption of fresh mint leaves or mint oil can cause allergic reactions. When taken in large amounts, the menthol in mint may cause heartburn, nausea, abdominal pain, and dry mouth. If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD, it is advisable to avoid peppermint. It's also not recommended for people who have kidney stones.

Peppermint may interact with or reduce the effect of certain medications. It's not recommended for people taking medication for diabetes or blood pressure issues, as some studies show that the herb may lower your blood sugar and blood pressure.

Little is known about the safety of drinking peppermint tea or using peppermint oil during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. So, pregnant women should speak to their doctor before drinking the herbal beverage.

Use of peppermint oil on infants or small children is not advised as it may negatively affect their breathing.

References

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01408446

https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/peppermint-oil

https://www.canr.msu.edu/news/stressed_peppermint_can_help#:~:text=Could%20it%20actually%20be%20true,the%20International%20Journal%20of%20Neuroscience.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6814313/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1865372/

RECOMMENDED STORIES