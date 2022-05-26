Ministry Of Ayush, Dept Of Biotechnology Signs MoU To Explore Possibility Of Cooperation

The collaboration may pave way for coordinated researches in Ayush sector and help explore the huge untapped potential of Ayush health care system.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ministry of Ayush and Department of Biotechnology, Government of India with an aim to facilitate Inter-Ministerial Cooperation for evidence based biotechnological interventions in Ayush sector.

The collaboration between traditional healthcare and biotechnology is expected to enable tremendous possibilities to undertake innovative and path-breaking research, which can be used for the exploration of various fundamental principles of Ayush systems.

"There is a need of multi-pronged and technological ways for the exploration and application of this ancient scientific system of health care into the public health care domain," the Ayush Ministry said in a release.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, along with other official of both the ministries.

What changes are expected from this Inter-Ministerial Cooperation?

It is believed that Biotechnological R&D and Ayush Interventions would improve quality of life and life span (Vayahsthaapana Rasayana), as well as bring down the associated morbidity pertaining to chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, cachexia, pain management and infectious diseases for example tuberculosis.

Kotecha said that the MoU between Ministry of Ayush and DBT would likely pave way for coordinated researches in Ayush sector and the huge untapped potential of Ayush health care system may be utilized for the community benefit.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Gokhale said that this Inter-Ministerial may generate knowledge and new means of intervention strategies for difficult to treat diseases.

This joint R&D effort ranging from fundamental science to validation and thereafter product development, will significantly help in the growth of the Indian contributions to this important sector, not only nationally but internationally as well, the Ayush Ministry noted.

Emphasis would be given to mechanistic studies of Ayurveda Therapeutics using animal models of disease and other advanced analytical methods along with data analytical tools, it added.