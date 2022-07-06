Mahendra Singh Dhoni Turns To Ayurveda For Knee Pain: Does It Work?

The former captain of the National cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has taken the help of Ayurveda to cure his knee pain. Know how this treatment can help people with knee pain.

The former caption of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is suffering from knee pain and turned to Ayurveda for treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment for his knee problem in Ranchi. The two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain is apparently visiting an ayurvedic doctor for his knee issues who charges just Rs 40, while other famous cricketers travel abroad for their treatments.

As per reports, the cricketer had been battling knee pain for months and exploring several options for treatment before settling for Ayurveda. Dhoni finally decided to treat his knee with an Ayurvedic physician Vandan Singh Khervar, who resides in Lapung, a heavily forested location around 70 kilometres from Ranchi, and is reportedly in charge of managing MS Dhoni's recuperation.

How Does Ayurveda Help With Knee Problems?

Ayurveda is the science of life that is believed to have a cure for all your health concerns for the human body, including knee pain. Based on the harmony and balance within the human body, Ayurveda is an amalgamation of different parts that co-exist and enable you to carry out your daily activities. We talked to Dr Jonah Sandrepogu, HOD Kayachikitsa, AIIA, to understand how exactly Ayurveda help with knee problems.

Dr Jonah explains, "In Ayurveda, knee problems are explained under the heading Sandhigatvata (joint disorder). Knee problems arise when there is Vata Dosha in the knee joints causing pain, swelling, redness and stiffness of the joints. Whenever these joints are severely injured, patients will be crippled and not in a position to move. In such cases, Ayurveda offers the best treatment."

Further explaining the methods of treatment generally used in treating conditions like knee pain, he says, "Treatment is done in different ways. It is called Shamana Therapy or Shodhana Therapy. For knee joint problems, local applications and internal medications are commonly used as a part of Shamana therapy. Local applications in the form of Lepa, Pichu, Dhara and oral medications are given to relieve the pain and swelling. The Shodhana therapy is given after Snehana and Swedana and requires the patient to be admitted. It is a classical treatment with Snehapana ( intake of ghee) Swedana, followed by Shodhana therapies like Virechana and Vasti. The therapies offer relief from pain, swelling, and stiffness and patients are able to restore their movement. Generally, a combination of both external and internal treatments is required."

Are There Side Effects Of Ayurveda Treatment?

Clearing doubts regarding the efficacy of Ayurvedic treatment, Dr Jonah explains, "There are no adverse effects and interactions since all treatments and medicines used in Ayurveda are herbal. A person having an allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in these medicines will have redness, rashes, or inflammation. However, in most cases, there are no adverse effects."

