Maha Shivratri 2026: 10 Science-Backed Medicinal Benefits of Dhatura - The Sacred Plant Offered to Lord Shiva

Maha Shivratri 2026: Check out the top 10 science-backed medicinal benefits of Dhatura, the sacred plant offered to Lord Shiva for spiritual and health blessings. But remember to never consume it raw.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Dhatura, belonging to the family Solanaceae. The most common species, often referred to as jimsonweed or thorn apple, is Datura stramonium L.. Other notable species include Datura metel and Datura innoxia.

India has a great wealth of various naturally occurring plant drugs which have great potential pharmacological activities. Datura stramonium (D. stramonium) is one of the widely well known folklore medicinal herbs. The troublesome weed, D. stramonium is a plant with both poisonous and medicinal properties and has been proven to have great pharmacological potential with a great utility and usage in folklore medicine. D. stromonium has been scientifically proven to contain alkaloids, tannins, carbohydrates and proteins. This plant has contributed various pharmacological actions in the scientific field of Indian systems of medicines like analgesic and antiasthmatic activities. The present paper presents an exclusive review work on the ethnomedical, phytochemical, pharmacological activities of this plant.

HEALTH CAUTION: Highly poisonous if consumed raw; can cause hallucinations, rapid heartbeat, delirium, or even fatal toxicity.

Dhatura And Its Significance in Maha Shivratri

According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Shiva drank the deadly poison Halahala during the cosmic Samudra Manthan, it is believed that a fiery energy and association with poisons became part of his cosmic role. The plant Dhatura itself poisonous is symbolically offered to Shiva as a representation of surrendering all harmful emotions and inner toxins. Devotees believe offering this plant helps them shed negativity, ego, anger, jealousy, and impurities through Shiva's divine grace.

Beyond its mythological significance, Dhatura appears in some traditional Ayurvedic formulations always in tiny, purified doses with documented medicinal properties.

MOST IMPORTANT POINT TO REMEMBER - Never attempt to consume or self-administer Dhatura without expert medical or Ayurvedic supervision.

Top 10 Science-Backed Medicinal Benefits of Dhatura

Potent Respiratory Support

Traditionally, Dhatura has been used to treat respiratory conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and cough, owing to its antispasmodic and bronchodilator effects. This may help relax airway muscles and ease breathing challenges.

Anti-Inflammatory and Pain-Relieving Activity

Datura contains alkaloids such as scopolamine and atropine, which are known for reducing inflammation and acting as analgesics, historically used for pain relief in muscles, joints, and inflammatory swelling.

Antioxidant Properties

Scientific research shows that parts of the plant possess antioxidant activity, which helps neutralize harmful free radicals and may contribute to health benefits at the cellular level.

Antibacterial and Antimicrobial Actions

Various phytochemicals in Dhatura have been shown to exert antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial effects, which make it a subject of interest in traditional wound-care preparations.

Asthma & Cough Relief

By calming spasms in the bronchial tubes, Dhatura preparations have been used in herbal medicine to help reduce coughing and ease asthma symptoms.

Analgesic (Pain-Reducing) Effects

Traditionally, the plant's extracts have been used to alleviate pain especially in cases of muscle spasms, sciatica, arthritis, and rheumatism.

Sedative & Nervous System Effects

Dhatura contains compounds that can act on the central nervous system, offering sedative effects in controlled, purified herbal formulations used under expert supervision.

Anti-Ulcer and Digestive Regulation

Some studies suggest the plant's bioactive components may help in gastrointestinal support, including anti-ulcer properties, due to their anti-inflammatory and soothing action.

Traditional Use in Wound Healing

Dhatura's antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties have historically supported skin wound healing, infections, and lesions when used in external herbal pastes or oils.

Diverse Pharmacological Actions (Emerging Research)

Contemporary phytochemical reviews list Dhatura for various biological activities, such as antitumor, antiviral, anti-diabetic, and antioxidant capacities, highlighting a broad potential that must be approached with scientific caution.

