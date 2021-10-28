Living An Ayurvedic Lifestyle For A Mindful Approach To Good Health And Wellbeing

Ayruveda is a way of life that helps create a balance between the mind and the body, which in turn, helps to boost your physical and mental wellbeing.

Known as the Science of Life, Ayurveda, contrary to some misconceptions, isn't a trend or even a habit; it's a way of life, which, followed systematically, can heal your body and work wonders for physical and mental wellbeing. Having originated over 5000 years ago, Ayurveda has gained much attention from the world in recent years, particularly amid the pandemic when health and wellbeing jumped to the top of the priority list while everything else took a backseat.

While most of us lead hectic, stressful lifestyles and might often argue that we simply lack time to follow an ayurvedic way of life, it's important to understand that the beauty of Ayurveda lies in its simplicity. Rooted in a common sense-based, mindful approach, Ayurveda allows us to find the perfect balance between the body and the mind.

Tips And Ayurvedic Herbs To Boost Physical And Mental Health

Incorporating ayurvedic herbs in our daily life is perhaps the simplest yet most effective way to lead a healthy life. Here, we have put together some tips and herbs that will boost physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Strike A Balance

Leading a balanced life is key to healthy living and following an ayurvedic approach teaches us just that. Whether it is diet, sleep, exercise, or personal care, when done in moderation, can work wonders. Ensure you consume a balanced diet, get adequate sleep and exercise, and make time for yourself to care for your physical and mental wellness. These small habits will have a significant impact on your life in the future.

Brahmi A Stress Reliever

An ancient herb that ayurvedic healers have used for over 3000 years, Brahmi extract is renowned for its aphrodisiac and therapeutic properties. It's commonly used as a memory enhancer and is known to relieve stress while improving your brain functions and immunity. Its cooling properties also keep our minds calm and free of anxiety, thereby promoting sound sleep. It can be consumed either in the form of tea or as capsules.

Virechan Herbal Cleansing

Given today's hectic lifestyles, lack of adequate sleep, and improper diet, our bodies certainly require regular cleansing. Virechan is an ayurvedic detoxifying therapy used to purify both the mind and body. It's often done by administering ayurvedic drugs that induce bowel movements to clear our gut and keep it healthy. Virechan also enables digestion, relieves gastrointestinal issues and PCOD, improves the condition of our skin, and improves metabolism, thereby helping in weight loss.

Bottomline

Ayurveda helps us maintain the perfect balance that is necessary for good health. This ancient system has flourished in the modern world and gained immense popularity primarily because it still has plenty more to offer, especially in our imbalanced lives. Ayurveda is all about forging a strong connection between the mind, body, and nature. Following an ayurvedic style of living can bring your whole self into balance as you continue the journey of life.

(The article is contributed by Mr Nikhil Maheshwari, Director MPIL wellness)

