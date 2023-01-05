Kidney Stones: Causes, Treatment, Prevention And More As Per Ayurveda

When it comes to treating kidney stones, Ayurveda can do wonders. Ayurvedic Kidney expert Dr. Puru Dhawan shares some Ayurvedic remedies for kidney stones.

Severe back pain, pain in the lower abdomen and groin, burning sensation while urinating, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, a persistent need to urinate, blood in your urine: If you have any of these signs and symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor. You may have a kidney stone.

We connected with Dr. Puru Dhawan, Ayurvedic Kidney expert and founder of Sai Sanjivani, to get to know more about kidney stones, including causes, Ayurvedic remedies, as well as how to prevent it.

Excerpts follow -

What are kidney Stones?

Usually, kidneys remove waste from our blood to form urine. When there is too much waste in the blood and the body doesn't produce enough urine, crystal begin to form in our kidneys. These crystals are referred to as kidney stones in common terminology. Kidney stones can be as small as a grain of sand or as large as a golf ball.

What causes kidney stones?

There are several reasons that can cause kidney stones. Some of these include the following:

1.Less intake of water

Drinking inadequate amount of water on a regular basis makes it difficult to flush out the toxins from the body and dilute the minerals present in the urine, leading to kidney stones.

2. Leading a sedentary lifestyle

Lack of exercise can lead to several diseases including kidney stones. People who work out regularly and eat healthy have healthier urinary pathways than people who do not.

3. Consuming too much protein and sodium

Consuming too much protein and sodium in the diet can lead to the formation of kidney stones, if not enough water is taken in to dilute them. If you have a history of kidney stones, it is advised to reduce the intake of sodium and protein in your daily diet.

4. Obesity

Being obese can lead to a multitude of diseases and also affects organ functions. Needless to say it can often lead to formation of kidney stones.

5. Consuming aerated drinks or too much caffeine

No matter how much you want to avoid that can of cola, it's a trap to which you almost always fall for. Consuming too much aerated drinks can harm kidney functions and lead to solidified mineral formations in the ureter or bladder.

On the other hand, too much of caffeine consumption can lead to the body being dehydrated which eventually can lead to the formation of kidney stones.

What are the common ways of treating kidney stones?

Once diagnosed with kidney stones, your doctor will decide upon the kind of treatment you need. While some smaller kidney stones can leave the body while passing urine, larger ones often need to be removed surgically. Depending upon the situation, usually the doctor will decide what is the most suitable method medication or surgery?

Medications may be prescribed to

Decrease pain

Manage nausea or vomiting

Relax the ureter so that urine can pass

In terms of surgery there are four major ways to treat kidney stones. These include:

Ureteroscopy: An instrument known as ureteroscope is inserted in the urethra, through the bladder and into a ureter. This instrument shows the kidney stones and then retrieves them in a surgical "basket," or breaks them apart using a laser, which is then passed through urine.

Shockwave Lithotripsy: In this procedure, intense shockwaves are sent through water to the stones. The shockwaves break apart the stones and then it becomes easy to pass the smaller stones trough urine.

Nephrolitothomy: This procedure is considered when there are too many stones or they are too large. In this surgical procedure a tube is directly inserted into the kidney through a small incision at the back. Stones are then disintegrated by an ultrasound probe and suctioned out so that you do not have to pass any fragments. A urethral stent is placed after the procedure which is removed after a week.

Open Stone Surgery: In this procedure a longer cut is performed after which the stones are removed. This kind of surgery is rarely performed in today's time.

How are kidney stones treated through Ayurveda?

When it comes to treating kidney stones, Ayurveda can also do wonders. Ayurvedic remedies for kidney stones include:

1. Increased water intake

The first and foremost natural Ayurvedic remedy for kidney stones is to increase the intake of water. Drinking at least three to four litres of water on a daily basis is highly recommended to not only keep the body hydrated but also to flush out toxins and waste products that are responsible for formation of stones in kidneys.

2. Having lemon juice with honey

Juice of a lemon mixed with warm water and honey is very effective for kidney stones. You can also choose to add rock salt to make it more palatable. Lemon juice is known to break the stones while honey acts a lubricant for kidney stones to pass through the urine without any difficulty.

3. Adding okra/lady's finger to your diet

Okra is rich in magnesium with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps in the prevention of crystallization of chemicals that are present in the kidneys, thus adding okra in your diet is highly recommended in order to combat kidney stones.

4. Having tulasi or basil leaves

Tulasi or basil leave is known to found promoting fluid, mineral and uric acid balance in the kidney. Hence having tulasi leaves in the form of juice, mixed with honey or tea is recommended as it helps in expelling kidney stones from the urinary tract. It also maintains kidney health.

Can we prevent kidney stones?

Yes. To prevent kidney stones, there some essential tips that you need to follow:

Drink lots and lots of water and healthy liquid

Avoid consumption of too much salt

Exercise in moderation and avoid dehydration

Avoid unhealthy food like refined sugar and processed foods

Include fibrous fruits, whole wheat bread, vegetable protein and sprouts in your regular diet.

Since prevention is always better than cure, it advisable that you take necessary precautions to avoid something as painful as kidney stones.