Kidney health matters: 13 Ayurvedic remedies and habits to support renal function

Kidney is an important part of human body, as per the Ayurvedic principles most health issues arise when there is an imbalance between the three doshas, i.e., Vata, Pitta and Kapha.

World Kidney Day 2026: Kidneys are essential in filtering excess waste from the blood and normalising body fluids, including blood pressure. In case of deterioration of kidney functions, toxins and excess fluid may build up in the body causing various health issues. Modern medicine provides different forms of treatment for kidney disease, but Ayurveda is aimed at balancing the body in general, which contributes to your overall wellbeing.

Ayurvedic practices for better kidney function

The good news is that using proper diet, herbs and lifestyle interventions, Ayurveda will help to balance the doshas, while aiding in a natural process of detoxification in the body. Check out these 13 Ayurvedic guidelines that could assist in keeping the kidneys healthy without the use of drugs:

Keep yourself hydrated: Ensure to stay hydrated all day long as this can help to flush out toxins and also retain a healthy fluid balance in the body. Ayurveda usually suggests avoiding using cold or ice drinks. Drink herbal teas: You can also drink herbal teas like Punarnava, Gokshura and Nettle Leaf as they possess cleansing effects that can aid in urine and kidney functioning. Balanced diet: Eat plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, while reducing intake of processed food, refined sugars and salt. Limit oxalate-rich foods: High oxalate foods like beets, chocolate and nuts including leafy vegetables have potential of causing kidney stones in some people. Therefore, you should limit oxalate-rich consumption to prevent certain health risks. Use kidney-supportive herbs: Ayurvedic medicine has several herbs, which are traditionally used to aid kidney functioning. Punarnava, Gokshura, Manjistha and Varuna are thought to have a detoxifying and urinary health-stimulating effect. Manage stress: Stress may have an impact on general health, including the three doshas. Ayurveda promotes practices like meditation, yoga and deep breathing exercises to help in alleviating stress. Consider nasya therapy: Use nasal drops to cleanse your nose which could prevent respiratory issues that can prevent kidney issues. Ayurvedic detoxification (panchakarma): Panchakarma are intended to get rid of the toxins that have built up in the body. Some therapies like Swedana, Snehana and Taila Basti are some of the treatments that have been suggested to aid in kidney and overall organ functioning. Engage in regular exercise: Moving exercises like walking, swimming and yoga are good in keeping the kidneys healthy by increasing blood flow to the body. Reduce caffeine and alcohol: Kidneys may become overstrained due to the excessive use of caffeine or alcohol. Ayurveda suggests that one should replace these drinks with water or herbal teas. Manage blood pressure level: High blood pressure can contribute to kidney damage. You can eat right, exercise and deal with stress to maintain low blood pressure levels. Practice abhyanga: Regular self-massage with warm sesame oil promotes relaxation and balance in the body. It improves circulation and supports lymphatic drainage. Good sleep: Sleep is important to help your body support overall health. Ayurveda insists on a regular sleep cycle to help the organs work and maintain metabolism.

