Keep Yourself Warm This Winter With These 3 Ayurvedic Diet Tips

For a toxin-free and healthy life, you have to choose the right kind of food intake. This becomes especially true during the cold winter months. Try these Ayurvedic tips.

As the winter season begins, most people tend to develop a hibernating phase similar to certain species of animals. During this time, many people display some characteristics like limited movement, curling up in a blanket and irregular snacking, which leads to an unhealthy lifestyle. Amid these seasonal changes, it is important to keep the immunity of your body strong and intact to withstand the cold weather. There are higher chances of a spike in blood pressure and cholesterol levels and also increased pain in limbs and muscles. It also enhances the chronic diseases a person already has and this can worsen the condition.

Therefore, it becomes very crucial in winters to protect the body against several health ailments such as flu, sore throat, gastroenteritis, pneumonia, norovirus, list is endless. There are some effective diet tips recommended by the natural medication system, Ayurveda, that keep the body warm and at the same time offer protection from seasonal ailments in winters. For a toxin-free and healthy life, one has to choose the right kind of food intake. During the cold months maintaining optimum temperature of the body at all times is necessary, Ayurveda advises essential oils, butter, spices, and dried fruits. Some Ayurveda recommended diet tips with their healing properties are listed below-

Increase the intake of spices and herbs in daily diet

Spices like cardamom, turmeric, saffron, clove, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, and pepper have several meditational properties. It works as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties that boost overall health and help in regulating body temperature. These spices and herbs can be used in multiple ways in daily food items. It helps in preventing cold and cough, promote healthy and nourished skin, and boosts respiratory health during the winter.

Have dry fruits regularly

Add almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios and dates to your daily diet. These have antimicrobial properties that help you fight against infections. Dry fruits provide enough nutrients and Vitamins to the body during the season. Dry fruit helps in building immunity and produces enough heat in the system to keep the body warm from inside. These dry fruit aid in weight loss and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Eat well-balanced diet

Eating food rich in fibre, vitamins, and essential nutrients is the key to well-balanced food. Consuming vegetables such as beets, carrots, spinach, radishes, onions, and consuming root vegetables is effective for good metabolism and provides enough energy in the winter season. Intake of cheese, eggs and fish is helpful in boosting the immune system and in reducing tiredness and fatigue.

Ayurveda also advises depending upon the geographical region where an individual is residing; some other body warming elements can be added to the daily diet. Some seasonal vegetables, dals, and veggies can also be consumed depending on their properties.

You may like to read

(This article is authored by Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author's own and readers are advised to exercise their own discretion in following the advice given in the article.