Kalmegh Ayurvedic herb benefits: Fatty liver support to acidity relief, 5 powerful health benefits of Green Chirettaa

Patanjali Ayurveda Centre: How Kalmegh, the most powerful Ayurvedic herb, helps cure severe liver diseases - from fatty liver to jaundice, scroll down to know the medicinal benefits of this herb.

Kalmegh Benefits

Ayurveda is one of the most ancient sciences of healing and cure. As John Hopkins Medicines, explain Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old holistic, traditional Indian system of medicine focused on balancing the mind, body, and spirit to promote health and prevent disease. In simpler words, in Sanskrit, Ayurveda refers to the 'science of life'. This form of medicinal approach mainly uses nutrition, lifestyle changes, and natural therapies to balance three core energy forces known as doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha).

While there are tons of Ayurvedic herbs that plays a crucial role in Ayurveda, in this article, we will talk about one of the most powerful and potent herbs mentioned in the book - Yes, you guessed it right! Kalmegh. In Ayurveda, Kalmegh is also known as "Mahatikta," meaning an extremely bitter herb.

Although Kalmegh tastes very bitter, it is considered highly beneficial and a potent medicinal plant for overall health. It is especially known for its benefits for the liver. In Ayurveda, the leaves and stems of Kalmegh are mainly used for medicinal purposes.

However, over time, many such herbs have become less available in the market. Institutions like Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar are working to preserve, cultivate, and use these traditional herbs. In this article, we will explore the health benefits of Kalmegh according to Ayurveda.

Importance of Kalmegh in Ayurveda

Although bitter in taste, kalmegh is an incredibly healthy Ayurvedic plant that has been in use for ages for its medicinal properties. From helping one heal from various chronic diseases to managing regular vitals, regular consumption of its powder is believed to offer a host of health benefits. Eventhough, the benefits are many, there are a few that should be highlighted.

As per Ayurveda, the herb Kalmegh is useful is eliminating powerful toxins from the body in the most natural ways. This herb is also effective in balancing the Pitta dosha. Yes, you read that right! The Ayurvedic herb Kalmegh is known for its exceptional benefits in treating liver-related disorders. Scroll down to know more.

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Helps Detox the Liver

If you are dealing with excessive toxin buildups in the liver, make Kalmegh a part of your daily diet routine, This Ayurvedic herb helps remove accumulated toxins and impurities from the liver, keeping it healthy and free from diseases for a longer time. It is thus one of the most effective toxin removal herbs in the books of Ayurveda.

Helps Manage Fatty Liver

Kalmegh is also beneficial for those who have been diagnosed with fatty liver - a serious health condition wherein excessive fat get accumulated inside the liver. Mainly triggered by unhealthy lifestyle such as poor diet, sedentary living, etc, this condition needs proper attention to protect the pther parts of the body. As per experts, Kalmegh may help reduce this fat and improve liver function.

Helps Control Digestive Health Problems

Are you dealing with excessive gas, acidity, bloating, and other digestive health issues? Instead of popping in pills and medicines, make Kalmeg a part of your regular diet routine. Your liver works tirelessly throughout the day to ensure proper digestion. While there are other herbs that come packed with benefits in keeping the digestive track healthy, Kalmegh works the best. better digestion and helps reduce issues like gas and acidity, thereby contributing to overall liver health.

Excellent Herb for Managing Jaundice Symptoms

In Ayurveda, Kalmegh is commonly used in the treatment of jaundice. Its consumption may help in managing the condition.

What Are The Side Effects of Kalmegh?

Kalmegh is generally safe when taken in appropriate medicinal doses. However, excessive consumption may cause certain side effects, such as:

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Excessive bleeding from gums Low blood pressure or low blood sugar levels Stomach pain and heartburn Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea due to poor digestion

What Is The Best Way To Consume Kalmegh?

While there are several ways to add Kalmegh to your diet routine, Ayurveda suggests consuming it on an empty stomach in the morning is beneficial in ordr to extract better benefits from this herb. Kalmegh tablets are also available in the market and should be taken under medical supervision.