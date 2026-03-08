International Women's Day: Why women need more sleep than men - Expert shares simple Ayurvedic rituals for deeper rest

Are you having issues falling asleep lately? It could be a sign of insomnia that must not be ignored. On International Women's Day, let's discuss why women need more sleep than men and Ayurvedic remedies to fix the problem naturally.

International Women's Day: Why women need more sleep than men - Expert shares simple Ayurvedic rituals for deeper rest

Between juggling professional deadlines, managing household responsibilities, and navigating biological shifts, a woman's day rarely ends when the sun goes down. However, while society prizes the "multitasking woman," her biology demands something else-deeper, more consistent rest. Research indicates that women often require more sleep than men, yet they are frequently the most sleep-deprived.

To understand how to reclaim this essential rest, we look to the expertise of Dr Rajani Kagga, Associate Professor in the Department of Prasuti Tantra and Stree Roga (Obstetrics and Gynecology) at Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research, Bengaluru. Dr Rajani is a specialist in women's hormonal health and reproductive wellness, focusing on how traditional Ayurvedic protocols can restore modern physiological balance.

The Science behind a woman's sleep

In the deep states of sleep, a woman's body performs a delicate hormonal dance. The pituitary gland secretes female hormones like FSH (Follicle-Stimulating Hormone) and LH (Luteinizing Hormone) in rhythmic bursts. When sleep is disrupted or insufficient, the vital communication link between the brain and the ovaries (the HPO axis) is thrown off balance. From adolescence to menopause, lack of proper sleep is often the silent culprit behind irregular menstruation, ovulation issues, and mood swings.

In Ayurveda, sleep disturbance is primarily a sign of aggravated Vata, the energy composed of space and ether. When a woman is stressed and overworked, and there's a lack of routine, Vata is bound to increase, which can often result in a racing mind and shallow rest.

The Ayurvedic Sleep Toolkit

Dr Rajani suggests three simple, daily rituals to calm the nervous system and anchor the body's natural rhythms: Prathimarsha Nasya (Nasal Drops): Every morning, apply two drops of melted cow ghee into each nostril. This simple act supports the "higher faculties" like memory and complexion, while subtly preparing the body for better sleep quality at night.

Pada Abhyanga (The Feet Massage)

Before bed, massage your feet with warm coconut oil, ghee, or Ksheerabala oil. Follow this by soaking your feet in warm water; then oil them, followed by application of heat, which enhances absorption and calms the imbalance of the air element in the body. This practice stimulates marma points (vulnerable areas or 108 points in the body as mentioned in Ayurveda where veins, muscles, ligaments, bones, or joints intersect. These points are considered seats of life force, and when stimulated through massage, they help release blocked energy, improve organ function, and support mental/emotional health, and nadis (subtle energy channels) that connect directly to the head, inducing deep relaxation.

You may like to read

Shiro Pichu (The Crown Ritual)

If you are feeling particularly stressed, place a small cotton pad soaked in warm Brahmi oil on your head crown for 10 20 minutes in the evening. This nourishes the head and calms the nervous system without requiring a full hair wash.

Yogasanas for Restorative Rest

Before drifting off to sleep, incorporate these practices to transition the body from active to rest mode:

Sitting Pranayama and Mudras

Pranayama and mudras help calm the nervous system and relax the mind, preparing the body for deeper and more restful sleep.

Apana Mudra

Join the tips of your thumb, middle, and ring fingers and place them on the knees. Take deep breaths. Sit in this mudra posture, and take long, deep breaths for 10 minutes to regulate Apana Vayu, which governs menstrual and reproductive health. Women may begin practicing this five to seven days before their period to help avoid discomfort during menstruation.

Humming Bee Breath with Shankha Mudra

Gently place your little fingers below the lower lip, ring fingers above the upper lip, middle fingers on the sides of the nose, index fingers on the eyelids, and thumbs on the ears. Inhale deeply and make a humming bee sound as you exhale. Repeat 3 4 times.

Alternate Nostril Breathing

Place your left hand in Chin Mudra (tip of thumb and forefinger touching and other fingers extended). Lightly place the tip of the index finger and middle finger of the right hand between the eyebrows. Use your right thumb to gently close the right nostril and exhale through the left nostril; then inhale through the left nostril, close it, and exhale through the right nostril. Practice for 10 minutes, ensuring exhalation is longer than inhalation. Don't force your breath.

Lying Down Asanas

Speaking to TheHealthSite.comGurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar explained that certain relaxing yoga asanas can help beat insomnia naturally. These asanas release tension from the spine and abdomen, calm the nervous system, and prepare the mind for restful sleep. Here are the most effective ones - EXPLAINED:

Shishu Asana (Child's Pose)

Kneel on the floor with your knees slightly apart and sit back on your heels. Keeping the hips resting on the heels, slowly bend forward and lower your forehead towards the floor. Your arms may be stretched forward or relaxed alongside the body. Gently press the chest towards the thighs and allow the back and shoulders to soften. Breathe slowly and remain in this position for a few deep breaths before gradually coming back to a seated position.

Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

To practice Supta Baddha Konasana, sit with your spine erect and legs stretched forward. Bend the knees and bring the soles of the feet together, forming a diamond shape with the legs. Hold the feet and gently draw the heels closer to the pelvis. When comfortable, slowly lean back and lie down on the floor, allowing the back to rest fully. Let the arms relax beside the body or rest lightly on the thighs. Close your eyes and take slow, deep breaths while staying in the pose.

Supta Vajrasana (Reclining Thunderbolt Pose)

Begin in Vajrasana, sitting on your heels with the spine straight. Place your hands behind you for support and slowly lean backwards. Lower your elbows and forearms to the floor one by one, and with the support of the arms, gently lower your back towards the ground, followed by the head. Allow the hands to rest comfortably at the sides and breathe deeply as the body relaxes in the pose. To release, take the support of your elbows and arms to slowly raise the body back to the starting position.

Yogic Sleep Yoga Nidra Meditation

Yoga Nidra is a state of restful awareness where the body enjoys effortless, deep relaxation that is more restorative than an afternoon nap. Lie comfortably on your back with your legs slightly apart and arms relaxed beside your body, palms facing upward. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Gradually bring awareness to different parts of the body from the feet and legs to the abdomen, chest, arms, face, and head consciously relaxing each area. Allow the breath to remain natural and effortless as the body sinks into deep rest. Remain in this relaxed state for several minutes, letting the body and mind drift gently towards sleep.

One of the most soothing and relaxing guided yoga nidra sessions with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar that you can tune in to as you hit the sack.

Dealing With Insomnia? Practical Tips for Immediate Results

Are you battling constant sleepless nights and being medically diagnosed with insomnia? Try these expert-backed practical tips to fight the problem naturally:

Scent for Sleep: Add a pinch of sandalwood or mangosteen powder to a warm bath before bed to soothe the nervous system. But keep it mild: Avoid strong, disruptive aromas like camphor in the bedroom; choose mild, calming scents instead. The Golden Sequence: For the best results, start with Nasya in the morning, perform your foot massage and Shiro Pichu in the evening, followed by a warm bath and gentle Pranayama (like Nadi Shodhan) before bed.

By viewing sleep not as a luxury but as a vital hormonal requirement, women can transform their daily health from a state of fatigue to one of sustained happiness and vitality.

Happy International Women's Day!

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.