International Women’s Day 2026: Holistic Ways To Manage PCOS Symptoms

Personalised Ayurvedic treatment, mindful lifestyle changes and professional guidance, expert notes that hormonal harmony can be restored in a natural and sustainable way.

International Women's Day 2026: This Women's Day, the spotlight turns to an ancient science that has long understood the rhythms of a woman's body. Often referred to as the "mother of all lifestyle disorders", PCOS is a medical condition that occurs when a woman is diagnosed with a hormonal disorder, characterised by irregular menstruation, excessive hair growth and obesity, including enlarged ovaries. While the exact cause remains elusive, hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance and genetic factors have been implicated, apart from sedentary lifestyles, poor diet and stress.

Ayurveda concepts of PCOS

According to Ayurveda, PCOS is not just an ovarian issue, but it reflects deeper imbalances in the body's natural energies, called doshas. Dr. Chethana, Ayurvedic Physician at Happiest Ayurveda, explains, "There is a concept called Nashtartava (absence of menstruation) or Artava dusti, where menstruation or menstrual flow is disturbed, primarily linked to imbalances in the doshas, especially Kapha and Vata."

The Ayurvedic Physician further notes that Kapha, the energy responsible for structure and stability, when increased may lead to weight gain, cyst formation and slow metabolism. Whereas Vata, the energy that governs movement in the body, when disturbed can cause irregular periods and ovulation problems. Additionally, Pitta, the energy related to heat and metabolism, when it aggravates may show up as acne, inflammation and mood swings.

Step-by-step tips to correct these imbalances

Dietary change is the first-line approach to managing PCOS, where eating at regular intervals is strongly recommended and avoiding junk food is crucial. Apart from mindful eating habits, in Ayurveda specific foods are believed to help manage symptoms of PCOS.

"A diet including garlic, cumin and sesame seeds is highly recommended for individuals with PCOS. Garlic is considered a potent remedy for women's health conditions. Insulin resistance, which is also considered a factor contributed by PCOS can be regulated with cauliflower, tomatoes, onions, peaches, apples, cinnamon and grapefruit," said Dr. Chethana. "Ayurvedic principles emphasise the importance of follow daily routine, seasonal regimen and menstrual cycle regimen."

Ayurvedic PCOS therapy

There are several types of treatment available for PCOS in Ayurveda that include body detoxification with Ayurveda, strengthening and revitalising the female reproductive system, correcting hormonal imbalances and managing insulin resistance and obesity. Detailing the treatments, Dr. Chethana said, "Panchakarma is the primary line of treatment for PCOS. The panchakarma includes Vamana (therapeutic emesis), Virechana (therapeutic purgation) and UttaraVasti (uterovaginal enema). Once the panchakarma is complete, specific medicine and operations are used to revitalise and bring the female reproductive system into balance."

Further, the Ayurvedic Physician emphasises that popular herbs like Ashwagandha and Triphala, prescribed as oral smedicine are essential for reversing PCOS symptoms. In her words, "Ashwagandha relieves stress and provides hormonal support. One of the most important adaptogens, it helps reduce cortisol and regulates emotional balance. Shatavari balances the estrogen levels and supports ovulation, regulates irregular periods. Triphala plays a major role in balancing hormones and reducing insulin resistance."

Managing stress for hormonal stability

Combining medication with yoga and diet can have a significant positive impact on women with PCOS. Relaxation and stress management are key factors in addressing this condition. Pranayama can help calm the mind, while yoga can aid in weight loss, stress relief, and improved blood circulation to the ovaries, contributing to a natural healing process.

Talking about a sustainable path to healing, Dr. Chethana concludes, "Ayurvedic treatments for PCOS work gradually and require consistency. Over time, women may notice improved cycle regularity, better digestion, stable weight and reduced skin concerns. The focus is not immediate suppression of symptoms but rebuilding internal balance."

(International Women's Day 2026 is an auspicious occasion that is observed every year on March 8. This year it falls on Sunday under the theme 'Give To Gain')

